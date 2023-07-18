Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Fife crash

A female cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Fife.

The incident happened around 9am on Tuesday on Methilhaven Road in Methil.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended.

The woman was taken to hospital in Edinburgh.

The nature of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Cyclist taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Tuesday to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on Methilhaven Road, Methil.

“Emergency services attended and 39-year-old woman, the cyclist, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

One witness said: “I saw lots of police cars with sirens and blue lights when I was driving.”

Another said: “I heard a woman had come off her bike. I hope she is going to be OK.”