Home News Fife

Missing Dalgety Bay man, 49, believed to have travelled to Broxburn

Wayne Rawlings is believed to have been travelling in his red Mazda 3.

By Ben MacDonald
Wayne Rawlings
Wayne Rawlings was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland

A man that has been reported missing from Dalgety Bay is believed to have travelled to the Broxburn area.

Police are appealing to the public for help trace 49-year-old Wayne Rawlings, who was last seen on Monday.

Wayne was last seen leaving his home address at around 6.45am

He is believed to have been travelling using his red Mazda 3, registration SC10 PPX.

Police describe Wayne as being white, 6ft 2in tall and of stocky build.

He was last known to be wearing a pale blue sip-up hoodie with shorts and white overalls with the logo “Painter by Trade”.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Wayne or his car are asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1161 of Monday July 24.

