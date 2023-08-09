Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse

Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport scooped more than £650,000 in their lottery win.

By Neil Henderson
Fife EuroMillions winners, Pam and Jim Forbes from Tayport at the playhuse unveiling in Dundee. Image: Jim Forbes
Fife EuroMillions winners, Pam and Jim Forbes from Tayport at the playhuse unveiling in Dundee. Image: Jim Forbes

A Fife EuroMillions winning couple have shed tears of joy after helping to rebuild a disabled children’s play area in Dundee destroyed by vandals.

Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport were among a group of lottery winners gathered for an emotional reopening of the Yard.

The charity’s original gingerbread playhouse – built by National Lottery winners six years ago – was destroyed by fire in January leaving the the local community without this vital and much-loved resource.

The Yard provides a safe place for children with disabilities to experience indoor and outdoor play.

The Tayport couple were left heartbroken after the vandal attack so helped bring together a group of fellow lottery winners determined to rebuild a playhouse for the children.

National Lottery winners and children at the unveiling of the new playhouse at The Yard in Dundee.
The group of lottery winners at the playhouse unveiling at The Yard charity in Dundee. Image: National Lottery.

Original Dundee play facility destroyed in blaze after vandals struck

Jim and Pam, who scooped £655,838 on the EuroMillions Lottery in 2017, joined forces with fellow winners including Ray Storey, from Dundee, who won £1.5m in 2015 and Fifer, Libby Elliot who pocketed a £2.1m win in 2012.

Along with others they spent two days painting and furnishing a new playhouse, complete with a wildlife-inspired theme.

The couple admitted the both shed “tears of joy” after seeing the new playhouse unveiled.

EuroMillions Lottery winners Jim and Pam Forbes at their Tayport home.
Jim and Pam Forbes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Being able to step in and help with other kind-hearted winners has meant the world to us,” Jim told The Courier.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of all of the children at the unveiling was a very special and golden moment.

“It was so upsetting to see the facility damaged especially as we’ve seen first hand how much it means to the hundreds of children who use it.

“To see it back brought back to life meant more tears but thankfully they were happy ones this time.”

Lottery funded new playhouse at The Yard in Dundee

Gill Thomson, from The Yard, said: “Our world literally fell apart after vandals struck and never did we ever believe we would get to where we are today.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has rallied and supported us.”

Being lottery winners has allowed Jim and Pam to get involved in other charitable work, including in 2022 planting trees for an ecology project which will benefit schoolchildren near Fort William.

Euromillions Winners Jim and Pam Forbes. relaxing at home in Tayport after the new playhouse was unveiled at Dundee based charity The Yard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Furthermore, given his 22 years service in the RAF, Jim was delighted to provide a Christmas meal for fellow ex-servicemen and veterans from the RAF Association.

And the pair say they are still coming to terms with being lottery winners almost six years on.

Jim and Pam from Tayport scooped over £650,000 in EuroMillions win

“Both of us are still pinching ourselves to make sure it’s real,” said Jim.

“We never thought we’d ever own our own house but the winnings helped us to do that.

“It also helped us to provide for family and loved ones too.

“We even bought a new car each and went on holiday.”

Pam even admitted it took some time to believe her husband when he announced that they had won.

“Jim’s well known for his practical jokes so when he said we had won the lottery I though he was pulling my leg,” said Pam.

“It was only next day when we realised that we had indeed won that it started to sink in and we burst into tears.”

