Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse

A Fife EuroMillions winning couple have shed tears of joy after helping to rebuild a disabled children’s play area in Dundee destroyed by vandals.

Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport were among a group of lottery winners gathered for an emotional reopening of the Yard.

The charity’s original gingerbread playhouse – built by National Lottery winners six years ago – was destroyed by fire in January leaving the the local community without this vital and much-loved resource.

The Yard provides a safe place for children with disabilities to experience indoor and outdoor play.

The Tayport couple were left heartbroken after the vandal attack so helped bring together a group of fellow lottery winners determined to rebuild a playhouse for the children.

Original Dundee play facility destroyed in blaze after vandals struck

Jim and Pam, who scooped £655,838 on the EuroMillions Lottery in 2017, joined forces with fellow winners including Ray Storey, from Dundee, who won £1.5m in 2015 and Fifer, Libby Elliot who pocketed a £2.1m win in 2012.

Along with others they spent two days painting and furnishing a new playhouse, complete with a wildlife-inspired theme.

The couple admitted the both shed “tears of joy” after seeing the new playhouse unveiled.

“Being able to step in and help with other kind-hearted winners has meant the world to us,” Jim told The Courier.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of all of the children at the unveiling was a very special and golden moment.

“It was so upsetting to see the facility damaged especially as we’ve seen first hand how much it means to the hundreds of children who use it.

“To see it back brought back to life meant more tears but thankfully they were happy ones this time.”

Lottery funded new playhouse at The Yard in Dundee

Gill Thomson, from The Yard, said: “Our world literally fell apart after vandals struck and never did we ever believe we would get to where we are today.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has rallied and supported us.”

Being lottery winners has allowed Jim and Pam to get involved in other charitable work, including in 2022 planting trees for an ecology project which will benefit schoolchildren near Fort William.

Furthermore, given his 22 years service in the RAF, Jim was delighted to provide a Christmas meal for fellow ex-servicemen and veterans from the RAF Association.

And the pair say they are still coming to terms with being lottery winners almost six years on.

Jim and Pam from Tayport scooped over £650,000 in EuroMillions win

“Both of us are still pinching ourselves to make sure it’s real,” said Jim.

“We never thought we’d ever own our own house but the winnings helped us to do that.

“It also helped us to provide for family and loved ones too.

“We even bought a new car each and went on holiday.”

Pam even admitted it took some time to believe her husband when he announced that they had won.

“Jim’s well known for his practical jokes so when he said we had won the lottery I though he was pulling my leg,” said Pam.

“It was only next day when we realised that we had indeed won that it started to sink in and we burst into tears.”