Firefighters tackle fire in flat above takeaway in Kirkcaldy

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze at a property in Kirkcaldy.

The fire broke out in a flat above a takeaway in the town’s Dunearn Drive just after 11am.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a fire in a domestic property in Dunearn Road in Kirkcaldy.

“We sent four appliances to the scene – from Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

“They remain at the scene. We have no further details at present.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at an address on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers were called around 11.10 am this morning.”

