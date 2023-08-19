Fife Firefighters tackle fire in flat above takeaway in Kirkcaldy The fire broke out in a flat in Dunearn Drive just after 11am By Lindsey Hamilton August 19 2023, 11.35am Share Firefighters tackle fire in flat above takeaway in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4653088/fire-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Fire fighters are tackling a blaze at a property in Kirkcaldy. The fire broke out in a flat above a takeaway in the town’s Dunearn Drive just after 11am. A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a fire in a domestic property in Dunearn Road in Kirkcaldy. “We sent four appliances to the scene – from Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy. “They remain at the scene. We have no further details at present.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at an address on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy. “Officers were called around 11.10 am this morning.” MORE FOLLOWS