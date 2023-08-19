Dundee United Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers heads to Ayr United on loan The forward impressed during a loan spell at Somerset Park during the previous campaign. By Craig Cairns August 19 2023, 12.01pm Share Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers heads to Ayr United on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4653037/dundee-uniteds-logan-chalmers-heads-to-ayr-united-on-loan/ Copy Link Chalmers pictured in pre-season action for United against Fleetwood Town. Image: SNS. Logan Chalmers has joined Ayr United on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old forward spent most of the first half of the previous campaign on loan at Somerset Park. Logan Chalmers impressed during his last loan at Ayr United. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. After impressing with the Honest Men in the Scottish Championship, he was recalled in January and loaned to Tranmere Rovers in the English League Two. This will be Chalmers’ fifth loan since he signed a professional contract at Tannadice and the second time he has played under Lee Bullen at Ayr. We can confirm that Logan Chalmers has joined @AyrUnitedFC on a season-long loan 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 19, 2023 Meanwhile, Courier Sport understands that Jim Goodwin is keen to add two more players to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.