Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers heads to Ayr United on loan

Logan Chalmers has joined Ayr United on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old forward spent most of the first half of the previous campaign on loan at Somerset Park.

After impressing with the Honest Men in the Scottish Championship, he was recalled in January and loaned to Tranmere Rovers in the English League Two.

This will be Chalmers’ fifth loan since he signed a professional contract at Tannadice and the second time he has played under Lee Bullen at Ayr.

We can confirm that Logan Chalmers has joined @AyrUnitedFC on a season-long loan 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Courier Sport understands that Jim Goodwin is keen to add two more players to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.