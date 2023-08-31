Two women ‘on fold up bikes’ sought after Glenrothes break-in and jewellery theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two women ‘on fold up bikes’ sought after Glenrothes break-in and jewellery theft

A house was broken into and a quantity of jewellery stolen

By Neil Henderson
Wellbank Gardens in Glenrothes where the break-in took place.
Wellbank Gardens in Glenrothes where the break-in took place. Image: Google Street View

Police want to trace two women on fold-up bikes after a break-in and theft of jewellery in Glenrothes.

A house on Wellbank Gardens in the Finglassie area  of the town was targeted by thieves on Wednesday.

Officers investigating the incident say a quantity of jewellery, the value of which has not yet been confirmed, was stolen.

The break-in and theft is thought to have occurred between 9am and 6pm.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen in the break-in

Detectives are keen to trace two women who were seen on fold-up bikes in the area between 11am and 1pm.

The first is described as white, in her 20s, and 5ft 5in tall.

She is said to have long blonde hair in a ponytail of average build and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and glasses.

The second is described as late 20s, 5ft 5in tall with dark hair in a ponytail.

She is also said to be of average build and wearing a navy tracksuit.

Detective Constable Andrew Black, based at Glenrothes CID, said: “I would urge anyone who saw these two women, or anyone else, anyone acting suspiciously in the area, particularly around 11am to 1pm, to get in touch.

“Think back, did you see women matching the description in the Finglassie or Stenton areas?

Two women on fold-up bikes seen in the area at the time of the break-in

“Perhaps you have private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam in these areas around this time.

“Please contact us if you think you may have relevant footage.”

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3186 of Wednesday, August 30.

Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

