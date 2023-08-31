Two women ‘on fold up bikes’ sought after Glenrothes break-in and jewellery theft

Police want to trace two women on fold-up bikes after a break-in and theft of jewellery in Glenrothes.

A house on Wellbank Gardens in the Finglassie area of the town was targeted by thieves on Wednesday.

Officers investigating the incident say a quantity of jewellery, the value of which has not yet been confirmed, was stolen.

The break-in and theft is thought to have occurred between 9am and 6pm.

Detectives are keen to trace two women who were seen on fold-up bikes in the area between 11am and 1pm.

The first is described as white, in her 20s, and 5ft 5in tall.

She is said to have long blonde hair in a ponytail of average build and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and glasses.

The second is described as late 20s, 5ft 5in tall with dark hair in a ponytail.

She is also said to be of average build and wearing a navy tracksuit.

Detective Constable Andrew Black, based at Glenrothes CID, said: “I would urge anyone who saw these two women, or anyone else, anyone acting suspiciously in the area, particularly around 11am to 1pm, to get in touch.

“Think back, did you see women matching the description in the Finglassie or Stenton areas?

“Perhaps you have private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam in these areas around this time.

“Please contact us if you think you may have relevant footage.”

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3186 of Wednesday, August 30.

Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.