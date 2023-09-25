Short-term lets: Fife control zone bid back up for debate within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Short-term lets: Fife control zone bid back up for debate within weeks

Fife Council is considering introducing control areas across the entire region as a way of balancing tourism with the needs of local communities.

By Claire Warrender
Elie has a high number of short-term lets and second homes.
Elie has a high number of short-term lets and second homes.

A bid to control the number of Airbnbs and other short-term lets across Fife will be back up for debate in November.

Fife Council is considering introducing control areas across the entire region as a way of balancing tourism with local communities.

Housing pressures in St Andrews and the East Neuk are well known.

However, issues have also been identified in towns and villages elsewhere in Fife.

Short-term let control areas were introduced by the Scottish Government last year.

They are intended to preserve the characters of neighbourhoods and prevent the inappropriate use of homes.

Anyone who wants to let out a property within a control zone would have to apply for planning permission.

And communities would have the right to object.

Locals priced out of housing market

The possibility of a Fife-wide control zone was first mooted two years ago.

Demand for short-term lets has surged in Fife, particularly since the covid lockdown.

Many locals complain they are being priced out of the housing market as once-affordable homes sell for up to 20% above the asking price.

However, property owners say catering for visitors provides many jobs and boosts the economy.

Darren Peattie and Daryl Wilson are on opposite sides of the short-term lets debate in Fife.
Darren Peattie can’t afford to buy a house and Daryl Wilson rents out properties to holiday-makers. They are on opposite sides of the debate.

And councillors agree a balance is needed.

East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Sean Dillon asked for an update on progress on the Fife situation last week.

The Labour administration’s tourism spokesman Altany Craik said a report was due to go to the cabinet committee in two months’ time.

5,000 Fife properties on booking sites

In August, Edinburgh City Council was forced to change part of its short-term lets policy after it was ruled unlawful.

Mr Craik said: “Given the legal challenge raised against Edinburgh, we need to get this right.

“We need to make sure we understand the process and don’t expose ourselves to the same thing.”

During last year’s 150th Open Golf Championship, around 5,000 Fife properties were listed on online booking sites.

In addition, Fife Council has identified 768 self-catering properties and 2,257 second homes.

Mr Dillon said: “It’s taken almost two years to get to this point.

“Let’s hope it’s not another two years before we get concrete action.”

More from Fife

Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time
Missing teenager
Missing 13-year-old may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area
Premier Bingo in Cowdenbeath
Community effort results in a return to bingo in Cowdenbeath
Three-car crash on the A985 near Rosyth
Fife road closed overnight after 3 car crash near Rosyth
Elie has a high number of short-term lets and second homes.
Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions 'public interest' after being caught with illegal SIM…
Fife dad Colin shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel.
Fife dad in tears after winning £92,000 on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7
Fife motorbike crash
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Fife
Elie has a high number of short-term lets and second homes.
27 great pictures as St Andrews Parkrun celebrates its 500th event
Elie has a high number of short-term lets and second homes.
Man missing from Newport on Tay traced safe and well
Police are warning residents in Glenrothes about financial scams after two incidents this week
Warning as scammers target residents in Glenrothes

Conversation