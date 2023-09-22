Over 200 hay bales on fire near Springfield in Fife

Over 200 hay bales are on fire at farmland near Springfield in Fife.

Firefighters from Cupar are currently tackling the fire on Main Street just off the A91.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm on Friday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that over 200 hay bales are ablaze.

Two appliances from Cupar are in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of hay bales alight near Springfield just after 8:10pm on Friday.

“Appliances have since confirmed that over 200 haybales are on fire.

“We expect to be in attendance for some time.”

Updates will follow.