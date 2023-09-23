Concern grows for ‘vulnerable’ man, 53, missing from Newport on Tay in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Concern grows for ‘vulnerable’ man, 53, missing from Newport on Tay in Fife

Richard Cole was last seen by family at 11pm on Thursday

By Lindsey Hamilton
missing person Fife
Richard Cole. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for  a man described as vulnerable who has been missing from Newport on Tay in Fife since Thursday.

Richard Cole, 53, was last seen by members of his family at 11pm that night.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Richard is under stood to be in his blue Audi estate care.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Richard’s welfare

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are seeking the assistance of the public in an effort to trace a 53 year old man missing from Newport on Tay, Fife.

“Richard Cole was last seen around 11pm on Thursday  by family. He has not been seen since and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Richard is described as 53, 5ft 9 inches tall, heavy build, balding hair that is going grey and a stubbly beard.

He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, navy trousers with reflective strips on them and work boots.

He is believed to be using his Blue Audi Estate, VRM SU06LMJ.

Extensive enquiries

The spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Richard, who originates from the Solihull area, and has links to Fife, Dundee and England.”

Sgt Andy Kirk said “We are growing increasingly concerned for Richard. He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101, quoting reference number 3536 of 22nd September”

More from Fife

Police are warning residents in Glenrothes about financial scams after two incidents this week
Warning as scammers target residents in Glenrothes
Fire to bales near Springfield in Fife
Over 200 straw bales on fire near Springfield in Fife
Grant McAuley. Image: Police Scotland.
Dunfermline paedophile 'Ben Dover' jailed for two years
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson tees off to the sound of a cannon firing
New R&A captain Neil Donaldson drives into office to the sound of cannon fire
crash Queensferry Crossing
Delays on Queensferry Crossing after two-vehicle crash
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Methil cladding: Council calls for return of fire appliances due to safety fears
Carly Kilpatrick from Inverkeithing.
Devastated Fife family's tribute to 'loving' schoolgirl after death aged 14
Installation of Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail link has been completed.
Pictures reveal progress at new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife as footbridge installed
Stephen Lyon.
Fife man on Register for sexually assaulting woman in front of husband at bus…

Conversation