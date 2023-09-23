Concern grows for ‘vulnerable’ man, 53, missing from Newport on Tay in Fife

Concern is growing for a man described as vulnerable who has been missing from Newport on Tay in Fife since Thursday.

Richard Cole, 53, was last seen by members of his family at 11pm that night.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Richard is under stood to be in his blue Audi estate care.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for Richard’s welfare

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are seeking the assistance of the public in an effort to trace a 53 year old man missing from Newport on Tay, Fife.

“Richard Cole was last seen around 11pm on Thursday by family. He has not been seen since and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Richard is described as 53, 5ft 9 inches tall, heavy build, balding hair that is going grey and a stubbly beard.

He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, navy trousers with reflective strips on them and work boots.

He is believed to be using his Blue Audi Estate, VRM SU06LMJ.

Extensive enquiries

The spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Richard, who originates from the Solihull area, and has links to Fife, Dundee and England.”

Sgt Andy Kirk said “We are growing increasingly concerned for Richard. He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101, quoting reference number 3536 of 22nd September”