Warm spaces and help with heating bills – how to access the support on offer in Fife this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Warm spaces and help with heating bills – how to access the support on offer in Fife this winter

A range of cost-of-living support will be available in Fife for a second winter including help to insulate homes and benefit advice.

By Claire Warrender
Warm spaces will be among the cost of living support in Fife
Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Warm spaces and help with food and heating bills are to be introduced in Fife again this winter as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

And council tenants living in homes affected by damp or mould will be among the top priorities.

Seventy-two warm banks were set up across Fife last year as people struggled with soaring energy bills.

On top of this, 5,000 families received support with fuel bills.

And more than 42,000 free Cafe Inc meals were provided during the October and Christmas holidays.

Thousands of Cafe Inc meals were provided in Fife last year as the cost of living soared.

Meanwhile, 18,000 emergency food parcels were provided by the Trussell Trust.

The council says that while demand has since fallen, a significant level of need remains.

And it has outlined some of the support that will be available over the winter months.

Warm spaces and food support

Warm spaces were run by community groups at various venues across Fife last year.

And the busiest ones were where free activities and food were provided.

People using them reported they were safe and welcoming places to go and allowed them to keep warm without switching the heating on at home.

Fife Council is proposing investing a further £260,000 towards warm spaces and community food this year.

This is £40,000 more than in 2022-23.

Mould and damp issues

The council’s housing service is prioritising action to address mould and damp given the health risks.

One cause of damp problems could be lack of heating.

And the local authority has set aside £10,000 to help tenants who need extra support to heat their homes.

Household Support to help with cost of living in Fife

Support will be extended to allow people to insulate their homes via Cosy Kingdom.

Grants will be provided to improve the quality of carpets and council house re-letting standards are being reviewed to ensure more furnishing is retained.

In addition, more funds will go to the Cottage Centre’s Big Hoose Project which helps provide household items to struggling families.

The Big Hoose Project is helping with the cost of living in Fife
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown surveys tonnes of Big Hoose donations in Fife to help with the cost of living. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Income maximisation and energy advice

More staff will be trained in benefit, money and energy advice.

Last year, more than 7,000 benefit checks were carried out.

And this saw households gain an average of £104 per month.

Check if you are entitled to more using the free Fife Council benefits calculator here.

More information on fuel payments and discounts can be found here.

Child maintenance

Lone parent charity Fife Gingerbread helps people pursue the child maintenance they’re entitled do.

However, at the moment it charges £20 to carry out the work.

Fife Council funding will remove the charge and hopefully encourage more parents to access funds.

More information is available here.

Improving information and messaging

Fife Council launched a website full of information on how to access help last year.

It includes advice on winter fuel payments, cost-of-living support and ways to reduce energy costs.

And it was viewed more than 60,000 times in its first year.

Staff plan to build on it by including information from a wider range of organisations.

There is also a community support phone line for those not online – 0800 952 0330.

Anyone in need of emergency support can access it here.

More from Fife

Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Firefighters were called to Inverkeithin High School on Thursday night.
Inverkeithing High School forced to close after kitchen blaze
Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Celebration as Leven High Street hub prepares to reopen 11 months after Poundstretcher fire
The A915 is closed at Upper Largo after a two-vehicle crash
Police close A915 between Leven and St Andrews after two-vehicle crash
Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement
Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife woman Alice, 23, completes epic 4,500-mile round Britain hike in memory of dad
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Van driver whose sexual gestures terrified lone women in Methil put on Register
Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police stumble across drugs racket after spotting Tayside teen littering
Warm spaces were set up across Scotland last year as energy costs soared. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Former R&A chief Sir Michael Bonallack dies aged 88
Sewage level FIFTY times over safe limit on Fife beach sparks national crisis warning

Conversation