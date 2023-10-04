Cupar murder mystery walk marks launch of Susan’s crime-cracking Fife venture

Amateur detectives best look out their walking boots because there’s been a murder in Fife and you could help solve it.

Kirkcaldy woman Susan Jeynes has launched a new venture specialising in murder mystery walks around towns across the region.

And people are invited to follow the clues to find the culprit.

Susan, who started Kirkcaldy Walking Festival in 2018, says the fun idea is aimed at getting people moving while also using their brain.

“It’s all about problem solving,” she said.

“There’s nothing else like this going on in Fife so I thought it would be good to try it.”

Susan has set up an organisation called Crime Masters.

And she held the first murder mystery walk in Kirkcaldy last month.

The next one takes place in Cupar next week.

Come and help solve Death by Water

Susan describes the walk as an interactive mystery activity.

“In Kirkcaldy, we walked round Beveridge Park where a fictional councillor had been murdered,” she said.

“Not all of the potential motives were related to him being a councillor, though.

“However, we had all sorts of clues, including a report from a pathologist, and other information needed to solve the crime.”

The Cupar walk takes place next Tuesday and is called Death By Water.

In this scenario, the body of a local businessman has been found by the river.

And participants will have to work out whether his death was an accident or something more sinister.

How to book a place on Cupar murder mystery walk

Susan added: “I really enjoy reading and watching murder mysteries and I also love doing escape rooms.

“And these walks combine elements of both.

“We ran our first walk as part of Kirkcaldy Walking Festival and it was a great success.

“Afterwards, we had great feedback so I thought I would turn it into a business.”

Meanwhile, if the Cupar event goes well, Susan hopes to organise one or two walks a month in different towns.

And she may take them indoors during cold winter weather, possibly hosting them in libraries or community centres.

The Cupar murder mystery walk begins at 6.30pm at Ferguson Place.

And anyone interested in taking part can book a place via the event’s Facebook page or email crimemasters@outlook.com.