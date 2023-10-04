Cupar murder mystery walk marks launch of Susan’s crime-cracking Fife venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cupar murder mystery walk marks launch of Susan’s crime-cracking Fife venture

Amateur sleuths are invited to look out their walking shoes and help solve the fictional death of a local businessman.

By Claire Warrender
Susan Jeynes, who is hosting the Cupar murder mystery walk.
Susan Jeynes, who is hosting the Cupar murder mystery walk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Amateur detectives best look out their walking boots because there’s been a murder in Fife and you could help solve it.

Kirkcaldy woman Susan Jeynes has launched a new venture specialising in murder mystery walks around towns across the region.

And people are invited to follow the clues to find the culprit.

Susan Jeynes in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, where she held her first murder mystery walk
Susan Jeynes in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, where she held her first murder mystery walk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Susan, who started Kirkcaldy Walking Festival in 2018, says the fun idea is aimed at getting people moving while also using their brain.

“It’s all about problem solving,” she said.

“There’s nothing else like this going on in Fife so I thought it would be good to try it.”

Susan has set up an organisation called Crime Masters.

And she held the first murder mystery walk in Kirkcaldy last month.

The next one takes place in Cupar next week.

Come and help solve Death by Water

Susan describes the walk as an interactive mystery activity.

“In Kirkcaldy, we walked round Beveridge Park where a fictional councillor had been murdered,” she said.

“Not all of the potential motives were related to him being a councillor, though.

“However, we had all sorts of clues, including a report from a pathologist, and other information needed to solve the crime.”

The Cupar walk takes place next Tuesday and is called Death By Water.

In this scenario, the body of a local businessman has been found by the river.

And participants will have to work out whether his death was an accident or something more sinister.

How to book a place on Cupar murder mystery walk

Susan added: “I really enjoy reading and watching murder mysteries and I also love doing escape rooms.

“And these walks combine elements of both.

“We ran our first walk as part of Kirkcaldy Walking Festival and it was a great success.

“Afterwards, we had great feedback so I thought I would turn it into a business.”

The murder mystery walk takes place in Cupar
An aerial view of Cupar. Image: Granite Creative Productions.

Meanwhile, if the Cupar event goes well, Susan hopes to organise one or two walks a month in different towns.

And she may take them indoors during cold winter weather, possibly hosting them in libraries or community centres.

The Cupar murder mystery walk begins at 6.30pm at Ferguson Place.

And anyone interested in taking part can book a place via the event’s Facebook page or email crimemasters@outlook.com.

Conversation