Inside Fife beauty clinic with ‘exceptional’ rating from inspectors

Beautique Aesthetics in Comrie, near Dunfermline, offers services including non-surgical anti-wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers and chemical peels.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lorraine Newbigging at work in her clinic. Image: Lorraine Newbigging

A Fife beauty clinic has been given a glowing report from inspectors – with one area of its work branded “exceptional”.

Treatments at the clinic – run in a purpose-built unit in Lorraine Newbigging’s garden – cost in the region of £70-£250.

The clinic has now been praised after a visit by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) earlier this year.

Beautique Aesthetics in Fife praised for safe delivery of care

Among the areas highlighted by HIS in its report was the “exceptional” leadership of improvement and change since the last inspection in 2019.

It said: “The service kept up to date with changes in the aesthetics industry, legislation and best practice guidance.”

Other areas of Beautique Aesthetics were rated “good” including people’s experience of care, and the safe delivery of care.

The HIS report also highlighted how the treatment room is easily accessible with a dedicated entrance that promotes the privacy, dignity and confidentiality of its patients.

The treatment room in a special unit in Lorraine’s garden. Image: Lorraine Newbigging

The report further said: “The care environment and patient equipment was clean and well-maintained.

“The service worked in line with Health Protection Scotland’s national guidance
to reduce infection risks for patients, in line with its infection prevention and
control policy.

“All equipment used, including personal protective equipment, was single-use to prevent the risk of cross-infection.”

Customers praise Fife clinic Beautique Aesthetics

The inspectors found that an online survey of clients resulted in praise for Beautique Aesthetics, with comments including:

  • “Beautifully clean and professional”
  • “The clinic is immaculately clean, comfortable and well-organised”
  • “Immaculate room with clearly well-maintained resources and material”

The clinic has also attracted several five-star reviews online.

Online commendations from clients. Image: Lorraine Newbigging

The HIS report added that action has been taken in five areas previously recommended for improvement, including managing risk and analysis of patient feedback.

Responding to the report, Ms Newbigging told The Courier: “I am really happy that the high standards I set have been recognised in this report.

“I have run my clinic for 10 years and always keep up to date with new techniques and practices.

“I always strive to provide the very best service I can.”

Conversation