Concerns grow for missing man, 64, last seen in Kirkcaldy

Concerns are growing for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen in Kirkcaldy.

Police have launched an appeal after Ian Wilson was reported missing on Monday night.

He was last seen in the Katrine Crescent area of Kirkcaldy at around 10.15pm.

Ian is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of slim build with short grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved polo shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Police appeal to trace man missing from Kirkcaldy

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “Concerns are growing for Ian’s welfare.

“He may seem confused and it is important we find him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe and well.

“I would also ask people to continue to check any outbuildings and garden sheds in case Ian has sought shelter.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 4035 of October 2 2023.