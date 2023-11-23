Dunfermline bar and bistro confirms reopening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline bar and bistro confirms reopening date

The Haberdashery on New Row is under new management.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Haberdashery Bistro in Dunfermline is reopening. Image: The Haberdashery Bistro/Facebook
The Haberdashery Bistro in Dunfermline is reopening. Image: The Haberdashery Bistro/Facebook

A reopening date has been confirmed for a Dunfermline bar and bistro.

The Haberdashery Bistro, on New Row, will offer a selection of cocktails as well as home-cooked meals and a “chilled environment”.

The bar has been taken over by Chloe Wright and Kristopher Boniface and reopens on December 11.

A post on The Haberdashery Bistro Facebook page said: “As of Monday December 11, The Haberdashery Bistro will be open for business.

‘Home-cooked meals and stellar service’ as The Haberdashery in Dunfermline reopening

“We will be offering home-cooked meals made with fresh ingredients, a selection of drinks and cocktails and stellar service in a chilled environment.

“Due to the fact we are opening during the festive season, there will be some tasty seasonal choices available as well (festive menu will be revealed imminently!).

“We highly recommend booking as we have lots of interest already and want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy our new endeavour, The Haberdashery Bistro.

The windows of the bar pay tribute to the city’s past. Image: The Haberdashery Bistro/Facebook
The bar will have its own lager on tap. Image: The Haberdashery Bistro/Facebook

“We are looking to provide our hospitality every day from December 11 until New Year’s Eve, including Christmas Day (booking essential!).

“We will, however, be closed on Boxing Day for what we feel should, hopefully, be a well-deserved day off.”

The Haberdashery first opened in 2021 as a speakeasy bar – with the name giving a nod to the city’s linen heritage.

However, it later closed down.

More from Fife

Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man who reposted Neo-Nazi group's propaganda video convicted of terror offence
Sinisa Tumbas was convicted of sexual assault.
Sex abuser spanked girl so hard in Fife hotel attack he left imprints on…
Voyeur Blair Mackie was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Family blasts 'delusional' Fife joiner who photographed naked girl with hidden camera
Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman says Dunfermline's city status is not reflected on road signs.
Call to change Dunfermline road signs to put city firmly on the map
Cammy Barnes appeared on Britain's Got Talent earlier this year. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife BGT star Cammy Barnes sings Caledonia for emotional Scotland Euro qualifier video
Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsay have opened a second drinks shop in Fife. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks
Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: PA
Drivers face delays on Queensferry Crossing after crash
Access points from Leven Promenade onto the grass need repaired.
£50,000 pledged to improve Leven Prom after public concerns over maintenance
Crash on the B912 near Dunfermline.
Emergency services called to two-car crash on Fife road
Fire crews at the Sunny Braes Court care home fire in Kirkcaldy
Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Kirkcaldy care home

Conversation