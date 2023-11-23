Dunfermline bar and bistro confirms reopening date

A reopening date has been confirmed for a Dunfermline bar and bistro.

The Haberdashery Bistro, on New Row, will offer a selection of cocktails as well as home-cooked meals and a “chilled environment”.

The bar has been taken over by Chloe Wright and Kristopher Boniface and reopens on December 11.

A post on The Haberdashery Bistro Facebook page said: “As of Monday December 11, The Haberdashery Bistro will be open for business.

‘Home-cooked meals and stellar service’ as The Haberdashery in Dunfermline reopening

“We will be offering home-cooked meals made with fresh ingredients, a selection of drinks and cocktails and stellar service in a chilled environment.

“Due to the fact we are opening during the festive season, there will be some tasty seasonal choices available as well (festive menu will be revealed imminently!).

“We highly recommend booking as we have lots of interest already and want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy our new endeavour, The Haberdashery Bistro.

“We are looking to provide our hospitality every day from December 11 until New Year’s Eve, including Christmas Day (booking essential!).

“We will, however, be closed on Boxing Day for what we feel should, hopefully, be a well-deserved day off.”

The Haberdashery first opened in 2021 as a speakeasy bar – with the name giving a nod to the city’s linen heritage.

However, it later closed down.