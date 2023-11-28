Cupar Explorer Scouts sleep rough in sub-zero temperatures and raise more than £1,000 for homelessness charity Social Bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar Explorer Scouts sleep rough in sub-zero temperatures and raise more than £1,000 for homelessness charity Social Bite

Eight Cupar teenagers have been praised for their resilience after sleeping rough in freezing conditions to support the ending of homelessness through the Wee Sleep Out

By Michael Alexander
Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts
Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the winter so far when they slept rough in their local park raising more than £1,000 for homelessness charity Social Bite.

Eight Cupar teenagers, who are all pupils at Bell Baxter High School, wrapped themselves up against sub-zero temperatures when they slept under the stars at the town’s bandstand.

The youngsters made make-shift shelters from cardboard and bedded down for the night as temperatures dropped to minus three degrees Centigrade.

Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

The Wee Sleep Out was held in support of Social Bite, which believes that shelter is a human right and that everyone deserves a warm bed and a safe home.

Cupar Explorer Scouts praised for their resilience and team work

Cupar Explorer Scout leader Helen Cammack was one of four adult volunteer leaders who also took part.

She praised the teenagers for their resilience, team work and consideration for others.

She said: “The Explorers slept rough on the coldest night of the winter so far, creating their own shelters for warmth.

Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they built their own shelters and slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

“We discussed some of the issues facing homeless people and learned how hard it can be to seek temporary accommodation.

“The Explorers reflected on how lucky we are to have a safe, secure, warm place to sleep for the night.

“Our Explorers learned loads and are keen to continue engaging with the issue of homelessness.

The eight Cupar Explorer Scouts in the scout hall before heading outside into town to brave the coldest night of the season so far. They slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

“I’m very proud of their consideration for others and their resilience.”

What motivated the Cupar Explorer Scouts and what did they think of the experience?

One of the Explorers who took part was 17-year-old Lilly Marwood, a sixth year pupil at Bell Baxter High School.

She said any support towards ending homelessness, no matter how little, is “unbelievably important”.

“Just one night out in the cold and we found it very difficult to get to sleep and to not feel overly conscious about our surroundings”, said Lilly.

Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

“I can’t imagine how it must be every single night and then again every day not being able to have a warm breakfast or go home like we did and to have every other worry on top of this about food, clothing or anything to help keep the cold away.

“As a group we hope to understand a little bit more about what people who experience homelessness go through to try and remind people that this is something that needs to be discussed more, especially with the cost of living rising and a big increase of people struggling to stay in housing and be able to afford rent.

“There is so much more we can be doing to help, even if it’s just smaller things like this.”

Cupar Explorer Scouts praised for their ‘quiet determination’ in adverse conditions

Another adult leader who took part, Alison Milne, praised the Explorers for their team work, humour and sense of responsibility.

She said: “I felt the Explorers approached the event with introspection and a lovely respect noting how fortunate their lives are.

“They set up their shelters, helping each other and created a calm resilient atmosphere together.

Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

“Whilst the temperatures dropped and we bedded down for the night, they were quietly chatting and singing.

“If they were anxious about not sleeping and being cold it did not show.

“Their resilience and quiet determination to see the night through with no drama was lovely to experience.

Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside at the town’s bandstand raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

“It made me feel proud of their approach but not surprised either as they approach these kinds of task through our scouting activities many times.”

What is Social Bite and what are its aims?

Social Bite is a movement to end homelessness, which began life as a small coffee shop in Edinburgh in August 2012.

As a charity and social business, it provides homes, jobs, food, and support to empower people to transform their own lives.

Social Bite’s vision is a society where no one should have to be homeless.

The morning after the night before: Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts

The charity challenges the status quo by pioneering solutions that create lasting change.

Wee Sleep Out is all about engaging young people in Social Bite’s mission to end homelessness, providing a safe, educational and fun avenue for young people to learn about this form of poverty in Scotland and what can be done to help.

Social Bite recently announced its plans for a “world-leading” £1.9m addiction recovery village in Dundee.

How to donate to the Cupar Explorer Scouts Social Bite fundraiser

Cupar Explorers are grateful to family and friends who have so far donated more than £1000 to their Social Bite fundraiser.

The fundraising page remains open for donations at www.justgiving.com/page/cupar-explorers-wee-sleep-out

