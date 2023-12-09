Fife Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife Emergency services were called to Buckhaven at around 9am. By Ellidh Aitken December 9 2023, 10.53am Share Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4835912/fife-crash-buckhaven/ Copy Link Sandwell Street, Buckhaven. Image: Google Maps A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Buckhaven. Emergency services were called to Sandwell Street in the Fife town at around 9am on Saturday. Officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Saturday, 9 December, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Sandwell Street, Buckhaven. “Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.” Stagecoach East Scotland said the 43a Buckhaven bus service had been delayed until police and ambulance crews left the area.