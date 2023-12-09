Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Buckhaven.

Emergency services were called to Sandwell Street in the Fife town at around 9am on Saturday.

Officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Saturday, 9 December, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Sandwell Street, Buckhaven.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Stagecoach East Scotland said the 43a Buckhaven bus service had been delayed until police and ambulance crews left the area.