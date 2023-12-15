Fife Glenrothes bridge closed due to concern for person Police, fire and ambulance officers are at the scene. By Lindsey Hamilton December 15 2023, 12.07pm Share Glenrothes bridge closed due to concern for person Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4842053/glenrothes-bridge-closed-concern-for-person/ Copy Link 0 comment A Glenrothes bridge is closed due to a police incident. Police are at the scene at the White Bridges. They were called there shortly after 11am on Friday. It is understood fire and ambulance staff are also present. A police spokesperson confirmed that the White Bridge is closed due to concern for a person. No further information is available at this stage. MORE FOLLOWS
Conversation