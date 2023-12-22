Public to be offered ‘hard hat tours’ of £10m Leven visitor attraction project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public to be offered ‘hard hat tours’ of £10m Leven visitor attraction project

People will get to see progress as work to transform a derelict flax mill into a visitors' centre continues.

By Claire Warrender
Val McDermid enjoys a tour of Silverburn Park flax mill, courtesy of project chairman Dougie Saunders.
Crime writer Val McDermid was among those who toured the site earlier this year.

Members of the public are to be offered “hard hat tours” of a £10 million visitor attraction project under way in Leven.

Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) is transforming the derelict flax mill at Silverburn Park into a restaurant and backpackers’ hostel.

How the Silverburn Park flax mill will look after the development.
How the Silverburn Park flax mill will look after the development.

And a shop, artists’ studios and community space will also be created.

The work follows 11 years of planning and fundraising and is on schedule to be complete by early 2026.

Scaffolding will go up in the new year to allow a new roof to be installed and a new electricity sub-station will go in.

And Feat CEO Duncan Mitchell said people will get a chance to see inside the building as the makeover continues.

Silverburn Park tours and workshops to keep people informed

He said: “We are on schedule for the works to complete in early 2026 and for the building to open to the public later that year.

“As well as the construction works and a range of activities and workshops to keep people engaged and informed about the project, planning for operational readiness will also be at the front of our minds in the new year.”

How the flax mill looks just now. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.
How Silverburn Park flax mill looks inside just now.
The Silverburn Park tours will show the flax mill looks inside just now. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dates and booking information for tours will be advertised soon.

The B-listed Silverburn flax mill is the last of its kind in Scotland.

While it once employed more than 200 people, it has lain empty for decades and has fallen into disrepair.

An old squash court will be renovated as part of the work.
An old squash court will be renovated as part of the work.

The community has so far raised almost £40,000 to allow the restoration works to continue.

And funding also came from a range of other sources, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland.

Its regeneration will generate income, provide training and employment and give the area a boost.

Park is a hive of activity

Duncan added: “It’s been heartening to see the works start after such a long period of planning and preparation.

“There has been a great deal of activity in the park in recent months with progress in downtakings, removing floorboards, brick cleaning and drainage works.

An underground chamber is believed to have held water for a steam engine.

“Scaffolding is next in line ahead of the installation of a temporary roof covering in the new year.”

Silverburn Park’s cafe and campsite remain open despite the works.

And the popular annual music festival will be back in June.

Further details of everything going on are avaialble at www.silverburnpark.co.uk

Crime writer Val McDermid was among those who toured the site earlier this year.
