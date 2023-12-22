Public to be offered ‘hard hat tours’ of £10m Leven visitor attraction project

Members of the public are to be offered “hard hat tours” of a £10 million visitor attraction project under way in Leven.

Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) is transforming the derelict flax mill at Silverburn Park into a restaurant and backpackers’ hostel.

And a shop, artists’ studios and community space will also be created.

The work follows 11 years of planning and fundraising and is on schedule to be complete by early 2026.

Scaffolding will go up in the new year to allow a new roof to be installed and a new electricity sub-station will go in.

And Feat CEO Duncan Mitchell said people will get a chance to see inside the building as the makeover continues.

Silverburn Park tours and workshops to keep people informed

He said: “We are on schedule for the works to complete in early 2026 and for the building to open to the public later that year.

“As well as the construction works and a range of activities and workshops to keep people engaged and informed about the project, planning for operational readiness will also be at the front of our minds in the new year.”

Dates and booking information for tours will be advertised soon.

The B-listed Silverburn flax mill is the last of its kind in Scotland.

While it once employed more than 200 people, it has lain empty for decades and has fallen into disrepair.

The community has so far raised almost £40,000 to allow the restoration works to continue.

And funding also came from a range of other sources, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland.

Its regeneration will generate income, provide training and employment and give the area a boost.

Park is a hive of activity

Duncan added: “It’s been heartening to see the works start after such a long period of planning and preparation.

“There has been a great deal of activity in the park in recent months with progress in downtakings, removing floorboards, brick cleaning and drainage works.

“Scaffolding is next in line ahead of the installation of a temporary roof covering in the new year.”

Silverburn Park’s cafe and campsite remain open despite the works.

And the popular annual music festival will be back in June.

Further details of everything going on are avaialble at www.silverburnpark.co.uk