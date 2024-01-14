Nearly £6k raised in memory of Dundee fan from Fife who died suddenly aged 48

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly £6k raised in memory of Dundee fan from Fife who died suddenly aged 48

Ian 'Ovey' Ovenstone, from Leuchars, passed away on January 11 and will be buried in Dark Blues strip.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ian at his beloved Dens Park. Image: Supplied
Ian at his beloved Dens Park. Image: Supplied

The family of a Fife dad who died suddenly at the age of 48 have raised nearly £6,000 to give him the “best send-off possible”.

Ian ‘Ovey’ Ovenstone, from Leuchars, passed away on January 11.

He has been described as the “life and soul of the party” and was nicknamed as Isa, in tribute to the Still Game character, due to his unofficial role as neighbourhood watch.

Ian had not planned for a funeral and his family started a GoFundMe page in hope that donations from friends could help cover the costs.

‘He was the life and soul of the party’

His brother, Alex, 52, who lives in Wormit, told The Courier: “There wasn’t a bad bone in his body.

“He was the life and soul of the party – and he was always invited to parties – he was an entertainer.

“He loved Elvis.

“Our cousin, David Braid, once told a story about a time on holiday when there was an Elvis impersonator.

“He was handing around the microphone and Ian grabbed it and took over the song.

“Everyone said he was better than the impersonator.

“They wanted him back on.”

Dundee FC fan Ian to be buried in Dark Blues strip

Ian was a Dundee fan and will be buried in a Dark Blues strip – provided by his cousin Andy Butler at Balgove Plumbing and Heating – rather than a traditional suit.

And his family hope that the Dens Park club can pay tribute to him in an upcoming match.

Ian worked at cafes in Newport and St Andrews before moving on to Fishers Laundry Services in Cupar.

Latterly he worked at the old paper mill in Guardbridge – which is now the site of St Andrews University’s Eden Campus – but had been signed off work for several years due to ill health.

He was also involved with the darts team at the Ye Olde Hotel (Hendies) in Leuchars and played dominoes.

Any money raised which does not go towards his funeral will be donated to the British Heart Foundation – in memory of Ian, as well as his parents Ella and John, who all struggled with heart problems.

Family ‘overwhelmed’ as more than £5,000 raised for funeral

Alex added: “We have just been overwhelmed with messages of love from people.

“We knew he was popular but not as popular as this.

“Initially we set a target for £2,000 but we had to put it up.

“We have had donations from Australia, from down south, from lots of people we haven’t heard from in a long time.

“He never planned for a funeral – he always lived in the moment.

Ian (far right) with, from left, his nephew Andrew and brothers Alex and Bobby. Image: Supplied

“We are so grateful for everyone who has been so generous.

“We don’t want his funeral to be traditional and dark – we don’t want people in suits – we want colour and for it to represent his personality.”

Ian leaves behind his brothers Alex and Bobby as well as their wives Mhairi and Linda.

He also had a daughter, Jessica, a nephew, Andrew, and a niece, Katy.

The GoFundMe page in aid of Ian’s funeral is still open for donations.

Conversation