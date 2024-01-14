Nearly £6k raised in memory of Dundee fan from Fife who died suddenly aged 48

The family of a Fife dad who died suddenly at the age of 48 have raised nearly £6,000 to give him the “best send-off possible”.

Ian ‘Ovey’ Ovenstone, from Leuchars, passed away on January 11.

He has been described as the “life and soul of the party” and was nicknamed as Isa, in tribute to the Still Game character, due to his unofficial role as neighbourhood watch.

Ian had not planned for a funeral and his family started a GoFundMe page in hope that donations from friends could help cover the costs.

‘He was the life and soul of the party’

His brother, Alex, 52, who lives in Wormit, told The Courier: “There wasn’t a bad bone in his body.

“He was the life and soul of the party – and he was always invited to parties – he was an entertainer.

“He loved Elvis.

“Our cousin, David Braid, once told a story about a time on holiday when there was an Elvis impersonator.

“He was handing around the microphone and Ian grabbed it and took over the song.

“Everyone said he was better than the impersonator.

“They wanted him back on.”

Dundee FC fan Ian to be buried in Dark Blues strip

Ian was a Dundee fan and will be buried in a Dark Blues strip – provided by his cousin Andy Butler at Balgove Plumbing and Heating – rather than a traditional suit.

And his family hope that the Dens Park club can pay tribute to him in an upcoming match.

Ian worked at cafes in Newport and St Andrews before moving on to Fishers Laundry Services in Cupar.

Latterly he worked at the old paper mill in Guardbridge – which is now the site of St Andrews University’s Eden Campus – but had been signed off work for several years due to ill health.

He was also involved with the darts team at the Ye Olde Hotel (Hendies) in Leuchars and played dominoes.

Any money raised which does not go towards his funeral will be donated to the British Heart Foundation – in memory of Ian, as well as his parents Ella and John, who all struggled with heart problems.

Family ‘overwhelmed’ as more than £5,000 raised for funeral

Alex added: “We have just been overwhelmed with messages of love from people.

“We knew he was popular but not as popular as this.

“Initially we set a target for £2,000 but we had to put it up.

“We have had donations from Australia, from down south, from lots of people we haven’t heard from in a long time.

“He never planned for a funeral – he always lived in the moment.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has been so generous.

“We don’t want his funeral to be traditional and dark – we don’t want people in suits – we want colour and for it to represent his personality.”

Ian leaves behind his brothers Alex and Bobby as well as their wives Mhairi and Linda.

He also had a daughter, Jessica, a nephew, Andrew, and a niece, Katy.

The GoFundMe page in aid of Ian’s funeral is still open for donations.