A92 near Freuchie in Fife closed after crash involving a lorry and car

The A92 near to Freuchie in Fife has been closed after a crash involving a lorry and a car on Monday evening.

Motorists are facing long tailbacks after a crash which happened at around 5.30pm.

Eyewitnesses report seeing a number of police vehicles as well as two ambulances at the scene close to the BP Garage on the A92.

Long tailbacks have formed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes at this time.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

Emergency services are continuing at the scene and the road remains closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm owe received a report of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A92 near Freuchie.

“Emergencies services are in attendance.”

More to follow