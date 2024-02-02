Police close roads in Rosyth after man found injured

Police have closed two roads in Rosyth after a man was found injured in the street.

King’s Road and Albert Street have been closed as part of the ongoing incident.

Reports on social media said there were “loads of police” at the scene along with an ambulance.

It has not been confirmed how the man ended up hurt.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “King’s Road and Albert Street, Rosyth, are closed after a man was found injured.

“Officers were called around 5.45am and remain at the scene.

“Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

Stagecoach East Scotland posted on X: “Due to a police closure on King’s Road, Rosyth, some school services from Hilton Road to Inverkeithing High School will be diverted via Admiralty Road and Park Road.”