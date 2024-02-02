Kirkcaldy Foodbank closing its Burntisland hub due to ‘ever-increasing demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank closing its Burntisland hub due to ‘ever-increasing demand’

Burntisland volunteers have now called a public meeting in the hope of setting up their own foodbank in the town.

By Claire Warrender
Fife councillor Judy Hamilton and Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy foodbank, preparing deliveries for service users.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Ian Campbell, pictured with Councillor Judy Hamilton, says demand is increasing. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has announced it is closing its Burntisland hub due to the ever-increasing demand on its services.

The board spends more than £200,000 a year on food and handed out more than 16,000 parcels in 2022.

And it says the ongoing rise in the number of people coming forward for help means it can no longer cover the neighbouring town.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has previously appealed for donations of food and money.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank has previously appealed for donations of food and money. Image: Wullie Marr.

Burntisland volunteers alone distribute around 40 parcels a week to families and individuals in need.

And they now hope to set up their own independent foodbank in a bid to keep the service going.

However, they have just six months to get all the necessary arrangements in place.

And its success depends on both fundraising and enough volunteers coming forward to help.

A public meeting will take place next week to discuss the issue.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank will support Burntisland as demand ‘keeps increasing’

Kirkcaldy Foodbank – which operates independently of the Trussell Trust – said the decision to give six months notice had been a difficult one.

But they intend to support the Burntisland volunteers if they take over the hub.

Chairman Ian Campbell said: “After being in operation for 10 years, the demand on Kirkcaldy Foodbank keeps increasing.

“And as a community charity we cannot cover all the places which, to date, we have supported.”

He said the need in Burntisland suggests it would benefit from a more localised solution.

‘Too much need in Burntisland to just leave it’

The Burntisland hub is run from the Salvation Army Hall on Broomhill Avenue.

Team leader Pat Gibson said she was disappointed by the decision but bore Kirkcaldy Foodbank no ill-feeling.

“It was a hard decision for them,” she said.

The cost-of-living crisis has sparked a rise in demand.

“We totally understand the reasons and we’re grateful for all the years they’ve had us.”

Burntisland parcels make up 10% of the foodbank’s total, with almost a third going to children.

And Pat added: “There’s too much need in Burntisland to just leave it.”

Public meeting to attract skilled volunteers

A meeting is organised at Burntisland Parish Church at 7.30pm on February 12 for anyone interested in helping.

“The hope is we’ll get enough people together to form a board,” Pat said.

“If we get enough skilled people we can start going down the road of fundraising and starting ourselves up as a charity.”

Ian Campbell added: “We have given assurances to the volunteer team at Burntisland that if the local area wishes to take on this task, we will assist in getting the infrastructure in place.

“The knowledge gained in the last 10 years in terms of governance, operating procedures and training will be shared.”

