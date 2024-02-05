People walking along railway line to see dead Fife whale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People walking along railway line to see dead Fife whale

Police say crossing the live line "could be extremely dangerous".

By Ellidh Aitken
The fin whale carcass.
The fin whale carcass, pictured from the other side of the railway line. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police have issued a warning after reports of people walking along a live railway line to see a dead whale in Fife.

The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up on a beach near Culross last month.

Police have now issued a warning after receiving reports of people walking on the nearby railway line – which is used by freight trains – to see the dead whale.

The carcass is being left to decompose naturally to enrich the coastal environment with nutrients and provide a food source for wildlife during the winter period.

Police warn walking on railway line to see Fife whale ‘could be extremely dangerous’

Officers warned that walking along the line could be “extremely dangerous” and have urged people accessing the coast to use dedicated crossings.

A post on X said: “We have received reports that people have been walking along the railway line at Culross to view the dead whale on the beach.

“This is a live railway line and could be extremely dangerous.

“Use the crossings and take care, especially when crossing with children.”

People have been crossing the railway line to view the fin whale carcass. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Members of the public have previously been told to stay away from the whale.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said onlookers should not approach the whale and advised dog owners not to allow their pets on the beach.

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as much as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.

