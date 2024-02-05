People walking along railway line to see dead Fife whale

Police have issued a warning after reports of people walking along a live railway line to see a dead whale in Fife.

The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up on a beach near Culross last month.

Police have now issued a warning after receiving reports of people walking on the nearby railway line – which is used by freight trains – to see the dead whale.

The carcass is being left to decompose naturally to enrich the coastal environment with nutrients and provide a food source for wildlife during the winter period.

Officers warned that walking along the line could be “extremely dangerous” and have urged people accessing the coast to use dedicated crossings.

A post on X said: “We have received reports that people have been walking along the railway line at Culross to view the dead whale on the beach.

“This is a live railway line and could be extremely dangerous.

“Use the crossings and take care, especially when crossing with children.”

Members of the public have previously been told to stay away from the whale.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said onlookers should not approach the whale and advised dog owners not to allow their pets on the beach.

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as much as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.