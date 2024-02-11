Make a splash by joining Fife cold water ‘swimrise’ this International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Make a splash by joining Fife cold water ‘swimrise’ this International Women’s Day

A chilly early morning dip and other wellbeing activities are organised to raise cash for Dundee Women's Aid.

By Claire Warrender
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Caroline Blair and Jamie Craig-Gentles, front, say cold water swimming has been life-changing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife women are invited to dive into International Women’s Day with an invigorating swim in a bid to help others escape abuse.

An organised cold water “swimrise” at Kingsbarns beach is the first of several wellbeing activities organised for March 8.

Last year's swimrise in St Andrews.
Some of those involved in last year’s swimrise in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Participants are invited to sign up for a morning of motivation and workshops, including yoga and a seaside sauna.

And all proceeds from the event will go to Dundee Women’s Aid to help them continue their vital work.

It’s the second annual event organised by Fife’s Bob And A Blether wild swimmers.

The group of like-minded women enjoy the health benefits of the chilly water and say it brings them inner peace.

And members Jamie Craig-Gentles and Caroline Blair have now pulled together a one-off special programme to complement the early morning dook.

Breakfast and activities on offer after Kingsbarns swimrise

Around 70 women took part in last year’s swimrise at Castle Sands in St Andrews, where Bob And A Blether regularly meet.

However, the pair have chosen Kingsbarns for 2024 to allow even more people to join.

And nearby Cambo House has offered to host breakfast and a range of activities.

Kingsbarns beach sauna
The Kingsbarns seaside sauna will be open all day after the swimrise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

They include a 90-minute motivational workshop led by Bunny Love-Schock, a yoga session with Jana Yoga and fitness with Wild Strong.

Jamie’s Kingsbarns seaside sauna will also be open throughout the day on a pay-as-you-please basis.

How to join the International Women’s Day swimrise

Jamie said: “Last year it was minus eight but the energy and excitement down at the beach warmed everyone up.

“It was such a nice feeling and we want to share that with even more women this year.

“International Women’s Day have adopted the theme of celebrating women’s achievements and raising awareness of discrimination.

“And for us, it’s about exposing women to something new.

“This event is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or a beginner.”

The swimrise takes place from 6.30am to 7.30am and costs £10 to join in.

A £30 ticket also includes breakfast and workshops.

More information and tickets are available online.

