Make a splash by joining Fife cold water ‘swimrise’ this International Women’s Day

Fife women are invited to dive into International Women’s Day with an invigorating swim in a bid to help others escape abuse.

An organised cold water “swimrise” at Kingsbarns beach is the first of several wellbeing activities organised for March 8.

Participants are invited to sign up for a morning of motivation and workshops, including yoga and a seaside sauna.

And all proceeds from the event will go to Dundee Women’s Aid to help them continue their vital work.

It’s the second annual event organised by Fife’s Bob And A Blether wild swimmers.

The group of like-minded women enjoy the health benefits of the chilly water and say it brings them inner peace.

And members Jamie Craig-Gentles and Caroline Blair have now pulled together a one-off special programme to complement the early morning dook.

Breakfast and activities on offer after Kingsbarns swimrise

Around 70 women took part in last year’s swimrise at Castle Sands in St Andrews, where Bob And A Blether regularly meet.

However, the pair have chosen Kingsbarns for 2024 to allow even more people to join.

And nearby Cambo House has offered to host breakfast and a range of activities.

They include a 90-minute motivational workshop led by Bunny Love-Schock, a yoga session with Jana Yoga and fitness with Wild Strong.

Jamie’s Kingsbarns seaside sauna will also be open throughout the day on a pay-as-you-please basis.

How to join the International Women’s Day swimrise

Jamie said: “Last year it was minus eight but the energy and excitement down at the beach warmed everyone up.

“It was such a nice feeling and we want to share that with even more women this year.

“International Women’s Day have adopted the theme of celebrating women’s achievements and raising awareness of discrimination.

“And for us, it’s about exposing women to something new.

“This event is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or a beginner.”

The swimrise takes place from 6.30am to 7.30am and costs £10 to join in.

A £30 ticket also includes breakfast and workshops.

More information and tickets are available online.