Watch as police descend on Kelty street after man throws brick at a car

A large crowd gathered in the street to see what was going on.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Police descended on a Kelty street on Wednesday after a man threw an object at a car, smashing a window.

The incident happened in the Keltyhill Crescent area of the Fife town just after 11.30am.

Video shared on social media shows a man approaching someone at the door of a house.

Police called after man throws brick at a car in Kelty

It then shows the man stopping to pick up what appears to be a brick from the garden before throwing it into the street.

He then goes out into the street to pick up the brick before hurling it at a car from close range.

Police in Kelty after car vandalised
Police in Keltyhill Crescent after the incident. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

The brick hits the driver’s window of the car and appears to smash it.

A large crowd gathered in the street to see what was going on.

Several police vehicles arrived in the street shortly after, with numerous police officers speaking to locals.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.35am on Wednesday,  to a report of a vehicle being vandalised in the Keltyhill Crescent area of Kelty.

“A man was given a fixed penalty notice.”

