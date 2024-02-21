Fife Watch as police descend on Kelty street after man throws brick at a car A large crowd gathered in the street to see what was going on. By Lindsey Hamilton February 21 2024, 5:34pm February 21 2024, 5:34pm Share Watch as police descend on Kelty street after man throws brick at a car Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4901692/video-kelty-brick-at-car/ Copy Link 0 comment Police descended on a Kelty street on Wednesday after a man threw an object at a car, smashing a window. The incident happened in the Keltyhill Crescent area of the Fife town just after 11.30am. Video shared on social media shows a man approaching someone at the door of a house. Police called after man throws brick at a car in Kelty It then shows the man stopping to pick up what appears to be a brick from the garden before throwing it into the street. He then goes out into the street to pick up the brick before hurling it at a car from close range. Police in Keltyhill Crescent after the incident. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services The brick hits the driver’s window of the car and appears to smash it. A large crowd gathered in the street to see what was going on. Several police vehicles arrived in the street shortly after, with numerous police officers speaking to locals. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.35am on Wednesday, to a report of a vehicle being vandalised in the Keltyhill Crescent area of Kelty. “A man was given a fixed penalty notice.”
Conversation