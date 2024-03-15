Woman, 80, taken to hospital after two-car crash in Fife’s East Neuk

An 80-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Fife’s East Neuk on Friday.

The incident happened shortly after 11.30am on a stretch of the B942 between Pittenweem and Abercrombie.

Police and paramedics were called to the accident, which blocked the road for a period.

A female pensioner was given medical treatment at the scene before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 11.36 am on Friday we were called to a two-car crash on the B942 between Pittenweem and Abercrombie.

“Emergency services attended and an 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Recovery was arranged for both cars.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.