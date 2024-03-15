Fife Woman, 80, taken to hospital after two-car crash in Fife’s East Neuk Police and paramedics were called to the scene. By Neil Henderson March 15 2024, 4:15pm March 15 2024, 4:15pm Share Woman, 80, taken to hospital after two-car crash in Fife’s East Neuk Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4923011/crash-pittenweem-woman-injured/ Copy Link The B942 near Pittenweem in Fife. Image: Google Street View An 80-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Fife’s East Neuk on Friday. The incident happened shortly after 11.30am on a stretch of the B942 between Pittenweem and Abercrombie. Police and paramedics were called to the accident, which blocked the road for a period. A female pensioner was given medical treatment at the scene before being taken by ambulance to hospital. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 11.36 am on Friday we were called to a two-car crash on the B942 between Pittenweem and Abercrombie. “Emergency services attended and an 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “Recovery was arranged for both cars.” Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.