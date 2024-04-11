‘Tragedy’ fears as groups of Fife teenagers run amok at hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Tragedy’ fears as groups of Fife teenagers run amok at hospital

It is claimed youths are causing "untold damage and harm" at Cameron Hospital in Windygates.

By Andrew Robson
Cameron Hospital in Fife where teens are running amok
Cameron Hospital in Windygates. Image: Google Street View

Teenagers are running amok at a Fife hospital – causing “untold damage and alarm”, a councillor has claimed.

Authorities including the police and NHS Fife have held talks amid fears a “tragedy” could happen at Cameron Hospital in Windygates.

It is alleged that groups of youngsters are regularly running around wards, smashing windows and throwing items inside the building.

Councillor Colin Davidson, who represents Leven, Kennoway and Largo, has issued an appeal to parents to keep tabs on their children.

Councillor in ‘heartfelt plea’ over teenagers’ behaviour at Cameron Hospital

He posted on Facebook: “This is a heartfelt plea to parents of the local teenagers who, probably unknown to them, are causing concerns and fear for staff and patients of Cameron Hospital.

“Groups of teenagers are entering the grounds and buildings and breaking windows, running through unused wards, scattering contents, and causing untold damage and alarm.

“This hospital houses patients who are recovering from strokes, serious illnesses or are the recipient of end-of-life care from some of the most hard-working and dedicated staff in the NHS.”

The post added: “I’d ask that every parent of every teenager across Levenmouth ask their sons or daughters to feed back information to them if they know who is involved in this behaviour before a tragedy occurs.”

Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thompson

Mr Davidson says he was involved in a meeting between police, the NHS, the council-run Safer Communities Fife and security firms on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

Paul Coleman, Safer Communities manager for the area, said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“Targeting a hospital like this is completely unacceptable, putting vulnerable people at risk.

“Alongside the police, we’re stepping up patrols in the area and I’d encourage anyone with information about these incidents to contact Police Scotland via 101.”

NHS Fife and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Conversation