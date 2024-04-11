‘Tragedy’ fears as groups of Fife teenagers run amok at hospital

Teenagers are running amok at a Fife hospital – causing “untold damage and alarm”, a councillor has claimed.

Authorities including the police and NHS Fife have held talks amid fears a “tragedy” could happen at Cameron Hospital in Windygates.

It is alleged that groups of youngsters are regularly running around wards, smashing windows and throwing items inside the building.

Councillor Colin Davidson, who represents Leven, Kennoway and Largo, has issued an appeal to parents to keep tabs on their children.

Councillor in ‘heartfelt plea’ over teenagers’ behaviour at Cameron Hospital

He posted on Facebook: “This is a heartfelt plea to parents of the local teenagers who, probably unknown to them, are causing concerns and fear for staff and patients of Cameron Hospital.

“Groups of teenagers are entering the grounds and buildings and breaking windows, running through unused wards, scattering contents, and causing untold damage and alarm.

“This hospital houses patients who are recovering from strokes, serious illnesses or are the recipient of end-of-life care from some of the most hard-working and dedicated staff in the NHS.”

The post added: “I’d ask that every parent of every teenager across Levenmouth ask their sons or daughters to feed back information to them if they know who is involved in this behaviour before a tragedy occurs.”

Mr Davidson says he was involved in a meeting between police, the NHS, the council-run Safer Communities Fife and security firms on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

Paul Coleman, Safer Communities manager for the area, said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“Targeting a hospital like this is completely unacceptable, putting vulnerable people at risk.

“Alongside the police, we’re stepping up patrols in the area and I’d encourage anyone with information about these incidents to contact Police Scotland via 101.”

NHS Fife and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.