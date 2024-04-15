‘He died doing what he loved’: Mum’s tribute to Fife man, 25, who took unwell during Aussie rules game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He died doing what he loved’: Mum’s tribute to Fife man, 25, who took unwell during Aussie rules game

Ross McGhie, from Leven - who also played rugby - died in hospital on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
Ross McGhie in action for Kingdom Kangaroos. Image: Kingdom Kangaroos ARFC/Facebook
Ross McGhie in action for Kingdom Kangaroos. Image: Kingdom Kangaroos ARFC/Facebook

A Fife mum says her son “died doing what he loved” after he took unwell while playing an Aussie rules game.

Ross McGhie, 25, felt unwell while playing in the opening game of the season for Kingdom Kangaroos ARFC in Linlithgow on Saturday.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy later that day, where he died.

Tributes have since poured in for Ross, who also played rugby with Glenrothes Rugby Club.

Speaking at her home in Leven on Monday, mum Morna Hill told The Courier that it is still to be confirmed what caused Ross – a type 1 diabetic – to pass away.

Morna, 53, said: “I can’t quite put it into words at the moment.

‘The drive to hospital was the hardest of my life’

“Nothing can prepare you for this – we’re all absolutely devastated.

“The drive to the hospital on Saturday night was the hardest of my life.

“I really can’t thank the amazing staff at the Victoria enough.

“The doctors fought so hard for Ross and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

She said that the former Buckhaven High School pupil had a “cracking sense of humour” and “everyone who met him would say he was a character”.

She added: “It’s a really difficult time but all the messages I’ve received have been extremely heartwarming.

Mum’s thanks to Fife clubs after death of Ross McGhie

“It’s comforting knowing he touched the lives of so many – I just wish he was here to see them.

“He really loved his rugby and Aussie rules, and being on the pitch was his happy place.

“I can’t thank the clubs enough for everything they gave Ross and for their touching tributes.

“He died doing what he loved surrounded by his closest friends.”

Ross is survived by Morna, dad Alasdair McGhie, brother Murdo, sister Iona, stepdad Alex Hill and stepsister Courtney.

Ross in Glenrothes Rugby Club colours. Image: Glenrothes Rugby Club/Facebook

Kingdom Kangaroos have also paid tribute to Ross, who joined the club two years ago.

A club statement said: “The Kingdom Kangaroos are devastated at the passing of player Ross McGhie – a cherished teammate and friend who was beloved by all.

“Ross first joined the club in 2022 and quickly set a high standard for his relentlessness on the pitch and his selfless attitude.

“He was prepared to play in any position – forward, in the midfield or defence – so long as it ultimately benefited the team and his teammates.

“His courage, talent and commitment to a game that he had only just discovered was an inspiration and led to him being awarded as the Roos’ best first-year player.

Ross with dog Koda. Image: Morna Hill

“Ross was elevated to the club’s leadership group for the 2024 season, such was the esteem he was held in by the playing group.

“In what would prove to be his final match for the club on Saturday, Ross showcased his trademark bravery to kick two crucial goals that helped lead the Roos to their first win of the season.

“Away from the pitch, Ross had a unique ability to instantly connect with those he met for the first time.

“His cheeky grin was infectious and could light up the darkest room. He was the first to volunteer his help and was always there for friends and teammates whenever they needed him.

Ross as an under-14s rugby player. Image: Morna Hill

“He was loved intensely and will be greatly missed.

“Our deepest thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. Ross will remain a Roo in our hearts forever.”

Glenrothes Rugby Club posted on Facebook: “It’s with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of one of our friends and senior players, Ross McGhie.

“Our love and condolences go out to all his friends and family.”

