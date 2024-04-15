Dad and daughter set to launch ‘relaxed’ furniture store in Broughty Ferry

A Broughty Ferry dad is set to open a new furniture store in the suburb, with help from his daughter.

Derek ‘Dek’ McCammon, 53, and his daughter Molly, 26, plan to open The Living Room in the coming weeks.

They will operate at the old Bella Mella shop on Brook Street.

Dek and Molly hope customers will enjoy the relaxed, coffee culture they aim to create at the store.

Dek said: “My background is mainly in retail and flooring. Molly is an artist, so we collaborated both of our ideas together.

“We’ve decided to sell carpets and flooring, as well as different kinds of furnishings.

“Some of the things we’ll be selling are quite trendy and artistic, things you may only be able to buy online.”

Furniture shop looking forward to opening in ‘busy’ Broughty Ferry

On why Broughty Ferry was the chosen location, Dek said: “I’m originally from here but now I live in Monifieth. The Ferry has always been a stomping ground if you like.

“With Brook Street, I think Broughty Ferry seems to have bucked the trend as far as high street shopping is involved.

“When you go shopping in Dundee, it seems like it may not be as busy as what it once was.

“Broughty Ferry seems to have bucked the trend and it’s still pretty affluent and busy. We thought it was probably the smartest move to open here.”

The Living Room will have some competition just metres away, with Gillies also housed on Brook Street.

Dek said: “I guess that one big reason that we’ll be different to other stores is that we’re much smaller, but you’re going to get a much friendlier service.

“That’s not to say that you don’t get good service in other stores, but we will pride ourselves on customer service.

“You’ll be dealing with the owner and not just a salesperson. We’ll always be friendly and look after the customer, trying to take care of them as much as we can.

“It’s what I’ve always done and I’m looking forward to putting it into practice.”

The Living Room’s addition to Brook Street comes after Scott Brothers announced their plan to move to the iconic Clydesdale Bank building.