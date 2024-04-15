SPFL reveal FULL contingency plan for Dundee v Rangers clash as St Johnstone stadium placed on stand-by

The SPFL have confirmed Dundee’s controversial Premiership clash with Rangers will take place at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday if Dens Park is ruled unplayable.

Courier Sport revealed exclusively on Sunday that the match would be moved to St Johnstone’s home ground if Dens fails Tuesday’s pitch inspection.

The fixture has been twice postponed due to a waterlogged surface at Dens Park.

Now the governing body have released a statement laying out the plans to get the match played this Wednesday.

It said: “The SPFL has announced a series of contingency measures regarding the previously postponed Dundee v Rangers cinch Premiership match on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

“The SPFL has appointed an experienced pitch consultancy, which is regularly used by UEFA and other sporting bodies, to report back to the league with guidance on the condition of the pitch in advance of Wednesday’s match.

“Dundee were also informed on Thursday that they must provide the pitch consultants, SPFL and Rangers with daily updates on the playing surface and weather forecast, and immediately report any concerns regarding Wednesday’s match being played at Dens Park.

Inspection

“It has further been agreed that the match official will carry out an inspection of the playing surface on the morning of Tuesday, April 16, after which, taking weather forecasts into account, a final decision will be taken on whether to play the game at Dens Park.

“If the game cannot be played at Dens Park, the SPFL has confirmed that it will be moved to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Wednesday, April 17, with Dundee making arrangements for fans of both teams to attend.

“If the game requires to be moved to McDiarmid Park, it will still be categorised as a Dundee FC ‘home game’.

“The SPFL is grateful for the assistance of St Johnstone and will make a further announcement tomorrow.”

St Johnstone offer ‘smooth transition’

St Johnstone also released a statement, confirming the use of their stadium should Dens Park fail a pitch inspection.

CEO Stan Harris said: “In conjunction with Dundee FC, Rangers FC and the SPFL we have agreed to a request to use McDiarmid Park should the rearranged game scheduled for Wednesday 17th April fail a pitch inspection.

“A pitch inspection will take place on the morning of Tuesday 16th April after which we will know if McDiarmid Park is required.

“St Johnstone have already put plans in place to host this game and will work with Dundee FC and Rangers FC to ensure a smooth transition from Dens Park ticketing to McDiarmid Park seating arrangements.

“Further details regarding this possible change of venue will be made by Dundee FC and Rangers FC.”

The match will kick off at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.