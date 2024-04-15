Flixbus to serve Pitlochry as £2 fares released

Flixbus is to begin services to and from Pitlochry.

The Highland Perthshire town is joining Inverness and Aviemore on the Scottish network from April 25.

This is the same day that the cut-price travel company begins a limited £2 offer on some journeys.

Flixbus says the expansion and discounts are to mark its third anniversary in the UK.

Flixbus services from Pitlochry revealed

Two daily services will go from Fisher’s Hotel to Broxden Park and Ride in Perth, where connections to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are available.

These 40-minute journeys will leave at 6.50pm and 10.20pm.

In the other direction, two daily services will go from Fisher’s Hotel to Inverness, calling at Aviemore.

These two-hour journeys will leave at 12.55pm and 3.25pm.

Rival Megabus currently runs a regular service along the same route.

But Flixbus will aim to attract customers with its £2 coach tickets, which can be purchased from its website and app from April 15 until April 21, on journeys up until May 12.

Company’s £2 offer to mark third anniversary

Scottish routes are delivered in partnership with McGill’s Bus Group, the UK’s largest independent bus operator.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “In just three years, we have seen the soaring popularity of our network as a result of the great value travel we offer, with comfortable, modern vehicles which make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

“What better way to celebrate than with the gift of £2 travel around the vibrant cities and towns of Scotland?”