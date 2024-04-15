Flixbus to serve Pitlochry as £2 fares released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Flixbus to serve Pitlochry as £2 fares released

Passengers will be able to travel from the Highland Perthshire town to Perth for £2.

By Stephen Eighteen
Flixbus coach.
Pitlochry is to be served by Flixbus. Image: Flixbus.

Flixbus is to begin services to and from Pitlochry.

The Highland Perthshire town is joining Inverness and Aviemore on the Scottish network from April 25.

This is the same day that the cut-price travel company begins a limited £2 offer on some journeys.

Flixbus says the expansion and discounts are to mark its third anniversary in the UK.

Flixbus services from Pitlochry revealed

Two daily services will go from Fisher’s Hotel to Broxden Park and Ride in Perth, where connections to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are available.

These 40-minute journeys will leave at 6.50pm and 10.20pm.

In the other direction, two daily services will go from Fisher’s Hotel to Inverness, calling at Aviemore.

These two-hour journeys will leave at 12.55pm and 3.25pm.

Rival Megabus currently runs a regular service along the same route.

But Flixbus will aim to attract customers with its £2 coach tickets, which can be purchased from its website and app from April 15 until April 21, on journeys up until May 12.

Company’s £2 offer to mark third anniversary

Scottish routes are delivered in partnership with McGill’s Bus Group, the UK’s largest independent bus operator.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said:  “In just three years, we have seen the soaring popularity of our network as a result of the great value travel we offer, with comfortable, modern vehicles which make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

“What better way to celebrate than with the gift of £2 travel around the vibrant cities and towns of Scotland?”

