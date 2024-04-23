Three crews called to house fire in Glenrothes

Three fire crews were called to tackle a house fire in Glenrothes.

Emergency services descended on Carfrae Drive in the Fife town on Tuesday afternoon.

Police taped off the street while crews tackled the blaze.

Images and videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the property.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say they were alerted to the incident just before 2.20pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “Three appliances were sent to the scene of a house fire on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes.

“Crews extinguished the fire and the stop message came in at 3.24pm.

“Two crews remained at the property to dampen the outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a fire in Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

“Officers are in attendance.”

