Three crews called to house fire in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Three crews called to house fire in Glenrothes

Emergency crews were called to Carfrae Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson

Three fire crews were called to tackle a house fire in Glenrothes.

Emergency services descended on Carfrae Drive in the Fife town on Tuesday afternoon.

Police taped off the street while crews tackled the blaze.

Images and videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the property.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the Glenrothes house fire on Carfrae DriveEmergency services at the scene of the Glenrothes house fire on Carfrae DriveEmergency services at the scene of the Glenrothes house fire on Carfrae DriveEmergency services at the scene of the Glenrothes house fire on Carfrae Drive

Emergency services at the scene of the Glenrothes house fire on Carfrae Drive
Emergency services at the scene on Carfrae Drive. All images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say they were alerted to the incident just before 2.20pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “Three appliances were sent to the scene of a house fire on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes.

“Crews extinguished the fire and the stop message came in at 3.24pm.

“Two crews remained at the property to dampen the outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a fire in Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

“Officers are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Former mineworker Euphemia Sutherland, left, after whom one of the streets is named. Image: Supplied by Elaine Lashbrook.
Family's relief as Dunfermline street name in gran's honour to stay - despite putting…
Richard Gadd as Donny and Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Image: Ed Miller/Netflix
Fife star of Baby Reindeer urges fans to avoid speculation about show's characters as…
The David Anderson Marina in Newport.
Plans for Euro 2024 fan zone in Newport on banks of River Tay
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sport bar plans lodged
Michael Dickson.
Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: PA
Tories struggle to find Fife election candidates as faith in Rishi Sunak sinks
The three vehicle crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy
Woman, 39, taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
Scott Wilson.
Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock
Police cordoned off part of Colliston Avenue in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents tell of shock as 'altercation' in Glenrothes leaves man, 58, fighting for his…
Sweetpea Cafe on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry
Award-winning Broughty Ferry cafe set to open outlet in St Andrews