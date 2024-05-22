Glenrothes school put on lockdown and armed police called after man ‘caught with weapon’

A Glenrothes school was put on lockdown and armed police were called after a man was allegedly caught with a weapon on a nearby street.

Police descended on Glendevon Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

Officers alerted teachers at nearby Pitteuchar East Primary School and asked staff to get pupils inside “as quickly as possible”.

A 24-year-old man has since been arrested.

Jennifer Knussen, the school’s headteacher, said: “There was a police incident in nearby streets this morning.

“We were asked by police to get all children into school and nursery as quickly as possible, which we did.

“We have now been advised that the incident is over and please be assured that children are safe and well.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon on Glendevon Road, Glenrothes.

“Police received the report around 8.30 on Wednesday.

“Due to the nature of the incident, armed officers were in attendance.

“There was no threat to the wider public.”