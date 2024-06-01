Dunfermline pub ‘closed until further notice’ after fire broke out during charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline pub ‘closed until further notice’ after fire broke out during charity event

Firefighters were called to The Monarch Bar on Friday evening.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Monarch Bar in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
The Monarch Bar in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

The Monarch Bar in Dunfermline has closed “until further notice” after a fire broke out during a charity event.

Firefighters were called to the James Street pub at around 7.40pm on Friday.

The bar had been hosting a fundraising event for the Scottish SPCA at the time.

The venue has now closed until further notice.

Dunfermline’s Monarch Bar closed after ‘small fire’

A post on The Monarch Bar Facebook page said: “Our Karaoke & Casino Fundraising Event for The Scottish SPCA was cut short tonight, due to a small fire, quickly extinguished and everyone is safe.

“Unfortunately we will be closed until further notice.

“We will keep you posted on updates.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene from Lochgelly and Crewe Toll Fire Station in Edinburgh.

Crews left the area at around 9.20pm.

Buses were unable to serve James Street until after 10pm when the road reopened.

 

