Dunfermline pub ‘closed until further notice’ after fire broke out during charity event

The Monarch Bar in Dunfermline has closed “until further notice” after a fire broke out during a charity event.

Firefighters were called to the James Street pub at around 7.40pm on Friday.

The bar had been hosting a fundraising event for the Scottish SPCA at the time.

The venue has now closed until further notice.

A post on The Monarch Bar Facebook page said: “Our Karaoke & Casino Fundraising Event for The Scottish SPCA was cut short tonight, due to a small fire, quickly extinguished and everyone is safe.

“Unfortunately we will be closed until further notice.

“We will keep you posted on updates.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene from Lochgelly and Crewe Toll Fire Station in Edinburgh.

Crews left the area at around 9.20pm.

Buses were unable to serve James Street until after 10pm when the road reopened.