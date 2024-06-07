Assurances over Anstruther care village plan as cost of Cupar project rockets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Assurances over Anstruther care village plan as cost of Cupar project rockets

Fife Council says the Anstruther project will still go ahead, despite concerns.

By Claire Warrender
How the Cupar care village will look.
How the Cupar care village will look.

A new care village will still be built in Anstruther, despite rocketing costs at the Cupar site.

The cost of replacing Northeden House in Cupar now stands at £15.7 million.

That’s £1.02m more than just six months ago and a whopping £10m more than the original budget agreed in 2020.

A planning application in 2021 showed an aerial view of the Cupar care village proposal.

This led to fears of a knock-on effect for the Anstruther project with less money to go around.

However, it will be discussed during a review of Fife Council’s capital plan later this year to ensure it is delivered – although it is not clear when.

East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps raised the issue at a cabinet committee on Thursday.

She said: “Obviously, I’m saddened and a bit disappointed to hear of even more delays in this project.

“I was led to believe the care home in Anstruther would actually be up and running by now.”

‘No wavering from the commitment’

Ms Corps requested assurance the Anstruther project would not suffer as a result of extra money being put into Cupar.

Labour councillor Altany Craik responded: “There is no wavering from the commitment we have made to delivering these care homes because we believe our vulnerable and elderly should be in the best care home, run by the council, getting the best service they can.

“While the finances quite often become problematic, it’s about using the resources we have to deliver the things we said we would.”

Fiona McKay, of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, revealed plans for the Anstruther care village are ready.

“We have the plans. We just need to take them through the proper channel to get planning permission.”

Why has the price of Cupar care village risen by so much?

The Anstruther care village will replace Ladywalk Care Home.

And it will be build on the site of two five-storey blocks of flats, demolished in 2021.

The Anstruther care village will be built on the now-demolished flats
The Anstruther care village will be built on the now-demolished flats. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson

Meanwhile, the 24-bedroom residential care home and 12 extra care houses in Cupar was approved for the site of the Dalgairn Centre in 2021.

And it anticipated it will be complete by September 2025.

The cost rises have been blamed on a variety of factors.

These include fuel price increases caused by the war in Ukraine and a rise in the cost of materials due to Brexit.

In addition, a tanker carrying materials for the newly-finished Methil care village became stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021.

Ms McKay said some of the increase is due to the installation of heat pumps and solar panels to meet climate change requirements.

However, she said those would be cheaper to run in the long term.

Conversation