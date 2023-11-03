New Cupar care village to open two years late and £9m over budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Cupar care village to open two years late and £9m over budget

Construction costs have rocketed due to inflation, with Covid holding up work.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Northeden House in Cupar is being replaced with a new care village.
A new Cupar care village will finally be delivered two years late and almost three times the original budget.

Councillors have been told the cost of replacing the ageing Northeden House care home has rocketed since 2021.

The construction price is now said to be £14.1m, compared to the £9.8m agreed just two years ago.

However, in 2020, the cost was estimated at just £5.5m.

Fife Council officers have blamed the increase on inflation, fuel price rises and turbulence in the UK construction industry.

The council-run village will be built on the site of the Dalgairn Centre on Cupar’s Bank Street.

It will include a 24-bed care home, 12 supported living flats for independent living, and community support accommodation.

Completion date for Cupar care village revealed

The Cupar care village was originally due to have 36 bedrooms, with officials aiming to have it open by this year.

However, budget pressures saw the plan scaled back in 2020.

And the Covid pandemic meant construction of Methil’s care village overran – it was not completed until June.

David Ross, leader of Fife Council. I
David Ross, leader of Fife Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Work on the Cupar development will now begin in February and should be complete by August 2025.

The plan then is to build a similar care village in Anstruther.

Asked if the budget increase would have a knock-on effect on the East Neuk development, council leader David Ross said: ” “From a political view, no.

“Finance might have a different view on where we’ll find the money, but I think there’s a will to do it.”

‘We were aware this was coming’

Mr Ross added: “We’ve included the care home costs in the capital programme anyway so we were aware that was coming.”

“As you know, we have had a programme of replacement for care homes in Fife,” the committee was told.

Fife Council officers told the council’s cabinet committee: “We have just completed the Methil Care Village and we’re now moving on to Cupar.

“We have had to look at the costings as they have gone up since our initial budget.”

