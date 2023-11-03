New Cupar care village to open two years late and £9m over budget

A new Cupar care village will finally be delivered two years late and almost three times the original budget.

Councillors have been told the cost of replacing the ageing Northeden House care home has rocketed since 2021.

The construction price is now said to be £14.1m, compared to the £9.8m agreed just two years ago.

However, in 2020, the cost was estimated at just £5.5m.

Fife Council officers have blamed the increase on inflation, fuel price rises and turbulence in the UK construction industry.

The council-run village will be built on the site of the Dalgairn Centre on Cupar’s Bank Street.

It will include a 24-bed care home, 12 supported living flats for independent living, and community support accommodation.

Completion date for Cupar care village revealed

The Cupar care village was originally due to have 36 bedrooms, with officials aiming to have it open by this year.

However, budget pressures saw the plan scaled back in 2020.

And the Covid pandemic meant construction of Methil’s care village overran – it was not completed until June.

Work on the Cupar development will now begin in February and should be complete by August 2025.

The plan then is to build a similar care village in Anstruther.

Asked if the budget increase would have a knock-on effect on the East Neuk development, council leader David Ross said: ” “From a political view, no.

“Finance might have a different view on where we’ll find the money, but I think there’s a will to do it.”

‘We were aware this was coming’

Mr Ross added: “We’ve included the care home costs in the capital programme anyway so we were aware that was coming.”

“As you know, we have had a programme of replacement for care homes in Fife,” the committee was told.

Fife Council officers told the council’s cabinet committee: “We have just completed the Methil Care Village and we’re now moving on to Cupar.

“We have had to look at the costings as they have gone up since our initial budget.”