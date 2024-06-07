Large police presence as officers in riot gear swoop on Kirkcaldy street

Police in riot gear have descended on a street in Kirkcaldy amid an ongoing incident.

Several police vehicles arrived at the scene at Overton Mains around 8pm on Friday.

At least four police vehicles – including two large police vans – are in attendance.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.