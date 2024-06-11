St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day two

Day two of St Andrews University summer graduations 2024 took place on Tuesday.

Students from four schools graduated over two ceremonies, celebrating with their fellow classmates and families at Younger Hall.

This included the schools of English, mathematics and statistics, divinity and international relations.

International BA honours students also graduated on Tuesday.

It came after four other schools graduated on Monday.

Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was there to capture day two of St Andrews University’s second day of graduation.

