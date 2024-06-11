St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day two

Students from four schools have celebrated their achievements.

Graduates Olivia from Glasgow, Chloe from Glasgow, and Phoebe from Kent share this special moment with friends and family, marking the culmination of their academic journey. All pictures by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates Olivia from Glasgow, Chloe from Glasgow, and Phoebe from Kent share this special moment with friends and family, marking the culmination of their academic journey. All pictures by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster & Emma Grady

Day two of St Andrews University summer graduations 2024 took place on Tuesday.

Students from four schools graduated over two ceremonies, celebrating with their fellow classmates and families at Younger Hall.

This included the schools of English, mathematics and statistics, divinity and international relations.

International BA honours students also graduated on Tuesday.

It came after four other schools graduated on Monday.

Our photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was there to capture day two of St Andrews University’s second day of graduation.

Piper leads the procession, their melodic notes echoing through the air, marking the beginning of a grand celebration.
The pipe band leads the way, their stirring melodies setting the tone for a triumphant procession.
St Andrews Uni Summer Graduations.
Dame Sally Mapstone in the Procession.
Honorary Degree recipient Joy Harjo in the procession
Amidst the summer breeze, St Andrews Uni comes alive with the vibrant energy of graduation day.
A sigh of relief
Graduates look proud as they enter St Salvators Quadrangle.
Proud to be a St Andrews graduate!
Friends and family cheer for the graduates as they arrive.
Friends and family cheer enthusiastically as the graduates arrive, celebrating their hard-earned achievements and the bright futures that await them.

All smiles from this grad, celebrating an incredible achievement and a bright future ahead.
All smiles from these grads as they receive flowers, celebrating their achievements with joy and pride
Graduates smiles with her large bouquets.
A celebratory selfie.
With big smiles and hearts full of joy.
With big smiles and hearts full of joy, grads greet their family, celebrating their achievements together.
With a sense of accomplishment washing over them, graduates exhale a sigh of relief, marking the successful completion of their journey at St Andrews Uni.
With diplomas in hand and dreams in their hearts
In a proud family moment, graduates gather outside to capture cherished photos, surrounded by the love and support of their families.
It’s time to celebrate!
It was a happy and emotional day for many.
Amidst smiles and joy, graduates bask in the glow of achievement, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends.
Caps off to new beginnings and endless possibilities!
Creating memories that will last a lifetime, graduates celebrate the culmination of their academic journey.
Graduate Frederick Truman-Williams with girlfriend and family.
Graduate friends Zoe Gemmell (Glasgow) and Cailan Bailes (Belfast)
Sean Butcher, Alana Hambley (Friend), Graduate Ruby Butcher, and Elaine Butcher.
Graduate David Mutal with Lorenze Mutal de Lavalle and Rosario de Lavalle.
Graduates Daniyal Bilal, Rayaan Anjarwalla and Adi Arora.
Graduates share a celebratory hug.
Michelle and Antony beam with pride alongside their graduate, Sasha Smithie, and sister Rachel, representing England and New York City, celebrating this momentous achievement together.
Graduate Benedict North from England with family.
Graduate Sasha Smithie relaxes in St Salvators Quadrangle.
Graduates Ed Chambler from England and Luis Wahk from Austria celebrate with champagne.
Alberic Mould from London celebrates.
Magie Feng, alongside graduate Tianyi Feng and Shirly Feng, all the way from China, celebrate this monumental achievement together.
Lauren Younge from England with her chicken.
Graduate Chani Lee and family from South Korea.
Ben Godfry and partner Esther Douglas are both from Ayrshire.
Graduate Raad Kohli (Saudi Arabia) and partner Pilar Duque from Spain.
Graduate Katie White from New York.
Internationally renowned performer and writer of the self-governed Native American Muscogee (Creek) Nation and artist-in-residence at the Bob Dylan Centre, Joy Harjo, awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of her work from St Andrews University today.
Fatima Moors, Graduate Matin Moors and Jeroen Moors from Malaysia.
Alana Hambley (Friend), with Graduate Ruby Butcher.
Graduates Olivia (Glasgow), Chloe (Glasgow) and Phoebe (Kent) with friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

If you want to check out the best pictures from day one, click here!

Conversation