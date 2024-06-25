Are rogue taxi drivers ‘flocking’ to Fife to avoid rigorous tests?

A St Andrews taxi firm claims unscrupulous operators are “flocking to Fife” to avoid rigorous scrutiny from other councils.

James Glen, of St Andrews Taxis, says people from outwith the area are bypassing their local test regimes and setting up in the kingdom, which has no written test.

They are then taking advantage of Fife’s booming tourism economy by “ripping off customers”, he alleges.

New taxi drivers in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus must pass a knowledge test to prove they know their way around.

Dundee City Council also requires a police test and other qualifications.

And Mr Glen says it beggars belief Fife Council does not operate a similar system.

Council insists Fife taxi driver checks are robust despite no test

The scrutiny claims are vigorously denied by Fife’s licensing chiefs, who insist their checks on all applicants are robust and include a thorough police check.

Lead officer Gillian Love says everyone who applies must attend a training course before a license is granted.

It lasts several hours and covers topics including customer and road safety.

However, Mr Glen says training is no good unless there is a test at the end of it.

“There is nothing to ensure attendees have understood it or even paid any attention,” he said.

The concerns come amid rising tensions on St Andrews taxi ranks.

Claim current set-up is not working

Fife Council has upped the number of spot check inspections following claims some drivers are scamming unsuspecting tourists with inflated fares.

Officers are also setting up a taxi operators’ forum in the town in a bid to quell the growing anxiety among established operators.

Mr Glen welcomes both moves and has also called for marshals on the ranks.

However, he maintains a knowledge test and other safeguards would also help curb the problem.

“Fife’s current set-up is manifestly not working as it should or else there would not be so much unacceptable behaviour on the rank,” he says.

‘Less qualified drivers flock to Fife’

“The tourist economy is a major earner in Fife, and in St Andrews in particular.

“By not ensuring drivers sit a knowledge test, Fife Council is encouraging less qualified taxi drivers to flock to Fife and failing to uphold the high standards the tourism industry and customers expect.

“If the surrounding authorities can find the resources to organise a knowledge test because they deem it necessary, it beggars belief that Fife Council thinks we don’t need one.”

Gillian Love, Fife’s lead officer for miscellaneous licensing, responded: “Fife Council has robust measures in place when considering applicants for licenses.”

These include a thorough police check of each applicant.

Fife training course covers matters in tests set by other councils

And Ms Love added: “All new applicants for taxi drivers’ licences must attend a taxi drivers training course delivered in person prior to any licence being granted.

“We know some authorities run a knowledge test requiring drivers to answer questions.

“This may cover local landmarks and street names, but will also cover matters we address in our taxi driver training course.”

The course is not charged for separately.

And Ms Love says this breaks down barriers for applicants and ensures there are enough taxi drivers in Fife.