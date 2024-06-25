Are rogue taxi drivers ‘flocking’ to Fife to avoid rigorous tests?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are rogue taxi drivers ‘flocking’ to Fife to avoid rigorous tests?

Fife Council insists its licensing regime is robust and thorough but one established St Andrews operator says 'it is manifestly not working'.

By Claire Warrender
James Glen of St Andrews Taxis..
James Glen, of St Andrews Taxis, raised the issue amid tensions on the ranks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A St Andrews taxi firm claims unscrupulous operators are “flocking to Fife” to avoid rigorous scrutiny from other councils.

James Glen, of St Andrews Taxis, says people from outwith the area are bypassing their local test regimes and setting up in the kingdom, which has no written test.

They are then taking advantage of Fife’s booming tourism economy by “ripping off customers”, he alleges.

New taxi drivers in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus must pass a knowledge test to prove they know their way around.

Dundee City Council also requires a police test and other qualifications.

And Mr Glen says it beggars belief Fife Council does not operate a similar system.

Council insists Fife taxi driver checks are robust despite no test

The scrutiny claims are vigorously denied by Fife’s licensing chiefs, who insist their checks on all applicants are robust and include a thorough police check.

Lead officer Gillian Love says everyone who applies must attend a training course before a license is granted.

James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers.
James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers coming to Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It lasts several hours and covers topics including customer and road safety.

However, Mr Glen says training is no good unless there is a test at the end of it.

“There is nothing to ensure attendees have understood it or even paid any attention,” he said.

The concerns come amid rising tensions on St Andrews taxi ranks.

Claim current set-up is not working

Fife Council has upped the number of spot check inspections following claims some drivers are scamming unsuspecting tourists with inflated fares.

Officers are also setting up a taxi operators’ forum in the town in a bid to quell the growing anxiety among established operators.

Mr Glen welcomes both moves and has also called for marshals on the ranks.

However, he maintains a knowledge test and other safeguards would also help curb the problem.

“Fife’s current set-up is manifestly not working as it should or else there would not be so much unacceptable behaviour on the rank,” he says.

‘Less qualified drivers flock to Fife’

“The tourist economy is a major earner in Fife, and in St Andrews in particular.

“By not ensuring drivers sit a knowledge test, Fife Council is encouraging less qualified taxi drivers to flock to Fife and failing to uphold the high standards the tourism industry and customers expect.

St Andrews is a major tourist destination. Image: St Andrews Old Course Hotel

“If the surrounding authorities can find the resources to organise a knowledge test because they deem it necessary, it beggars belief that Fife Council thinks we don’t need one.”

Gillian Love, Fife’s lead officer for miscellaneous licensing, responded: “Fife Council has robust measures in place when considering applicants for licenses.”

These include a thorough police check of each applicant.

Fife training course covers matters in tests set by other councils

And Ms Love added: “All new applicants for taxi drivers’ licences must attend a taxi drivers training course delivered in person prior to any licence being granted.

“We know some authorities run a knowledge test requiring drivers to answer questions.

“This may cover local landmarks and street names, but will also cover matters we address in our taxi driver training course.”

The course is not charged for separately.

And Ms Love says this breaks down barriers for applicants and ensures there are enough taxi drivers in Fife.

