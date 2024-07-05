Police called to two-car crash in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services are in attendance following a two-car crash in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to the Chapel Road area of the Fife town shortly before 3pm on Friday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, July 5, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted.”

The Courier has approached the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.