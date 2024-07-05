Fife Police called to two-car crash in Kirkcaldy The Scottish Ambulance Service was also called to Chapel Road on Friday afternoon. By Chloe Burrell July 5 2024, 3:40pm July 5 2024, 3:40pm Share Police called to two-car crash in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5032572/car-crash-chapel-road-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services are in attendance following a two-car crash in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to the Chapel Road area of the Fife town shortly before 3pm on Friday. The Scottish Ambulance Service are also at the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, July 5, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy. “Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted.” The Courier has approached the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.
