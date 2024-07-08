Fresh plans lodged for new Fife school campus and nearly 190 new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh plans lodged for new Fife school campus and nearly 190 new homes

Previous proposals for the Hillside School site in Aberdour attracted hundreds of objections.

By Kieran Webster
3D image of the proposed new Hillside School.
A 3D image of the planned school. Image: Cala Homes/Hillside School

Fresh plans have been lodged for a new school campus and nearly 190 new homes in a Fife town.

Hillside School and Cala Homes have revised their proposals for the development in Aberdour.

Previous plans for the site proved controversial and attracted hundreds of objections.

If approved, it would allow Hillside School to move out of its current home at B-listed Hillside House.

The plans include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, including 46 affordable homes.

Hillside School in Aberdour.
The current Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Anne Harvey, director of the school, said: “The new proposals will not only provide a fit for purpose, modern and sustainable educational facility but protect and maintain the existing employment levels at the school presently numbering 85 in total.

“The needs of our pupil population have changed considerably.

“They have more complex social and educational needs and this is reflected in a reduction in pupil numbers from around 60 to a maximum of 35.

“As a result, teaching methods and the requirements of the digital age demand a different teaching environment.”

Planning permission in principle was approved in 2021 for a 125-home development and school building.

The proposals were approved by the Scottish Government on appeal after Fife Council had rejected them following 350 objections from locals.

Cala Homes reduces housing footprint by 15% in new Hillside School plans

The new plans involve more cottage flats and terraced houses, removing some of the planned larger detached homes.

Stephen Faller, land manager with Cala Homes (east), said: “We understand the sensitive nature of the development and recognise there is a responsibility on us as a collective to bring forward the best possible plans.

“The teams have worked hard to understand the concerns around the previous proposals and have amended our designs to reduce the overall residential development footprint by around 15%.

“The previous consent provided mainly five-bed homes, whereas the proposed mix of housing reflects a much higher proportion of two, three and four-bed properties.”

Updates on the plans can be found via a dedicated website.

In January, Hillside School was told to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children by the Care Inspectorate.

It later emerged children and staff had been injured by the use of “high-risk restraint techniques” at the school.

