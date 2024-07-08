Levenmouth swimming pool shut due to ‘contamination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Levenmouth swimming pool shut due to ‘contamination’

The pool is expected to be closed until Tuesday.

By Kieran Webster
Levenmouth Swimming Pool
Levenmouth swimming pool has closed. Image: Google

Levenmouth swimming pool has been shut due to “contamination”.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has confirmed there will be no public swimming at the pool on Monday.

Swimming lessons and aqua zoomba classes have also been cancelled.

The pool is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday at 9am.

All other facilities are open as usual.

Apology over Levenmouth pool closure

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said on a Facebook post: “Due to unforeseen circumstances – a pool contamination – there will be no public swimming, aqua zumba or swimming lessons all day.

“The swimming pool will reopen for public swimming etc on Tuesday July 9 at 7am.

“All other facilities are open as normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier this year, swimmers at the pool were forced to evacuate after customers saw a cable snap near the flumes.

More from Fife

Sean McGowan.
Fife chef threatened train passenger and flicked blood at cop's face
Bulford Military Court Centre in Wiltshire. Image: Ministry of Defence
Fife-born former Major General charged with sexual assault
Brian Fulton was spotted disposing of a vodka bottle after he crashed outside a Cupar school.
Drink-drive postie spotted with vodka bottle after Fife school smash gets 2-year road ban
Piers Morgan watched England qualify for the Euro 2024 semi-finals in St Andrews. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram/Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock
Piers Morgan teases locals after celebrating England win at legendary St Andrews pub
Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy.
Police called to two-car crash in Kirkcaldy
General Election 2024
Full list of your new MPs in Tayside, Fife and Stirling – and how…
9
Brian Waugh appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
American Mastiff attacked two children outside Fife Co-op after lead 'snapped'
Sue Forrester's Doggy Daycare guys today getting ready to vote in Balmullo. Image: Eilidh Ferguson
Best pictures as dogs join owners at polling stations in Tayside and Fife
Fife-born Camron Mpofu signs for Manchester United.
Fife teenager Camron Mpofu snapped up by Manchester United
John Sturgeon. Image: Police Scotland
Remorseless Fife rapist who attacked woman in Dundee jailed for eight years

Conversation