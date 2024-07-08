Levenmouth swimming pool shut due to ‘contamination’

Levenmouth swimming pool has been shut due to “contamination”.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has confirmed there will be no public swimming at the pool on Monday.

Swimming lessons and aqua zoomba classes have also been cancelled.

The pool is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday at 9am.

All other facilities are open as usual.

Apology over Levenmouth pool closure

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said on a Facebook post: “Due to unforeseen circumstances – a pool contamination – there will be no public swimming, aqua zumba or swimming lessons all day.

“The swimming pool will reopen for public swimming etc on Tuesday July 9 at 7am.

“All other facilities are open as normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier this year, swimmers at the pool were forced to evacuate after customers saw a cable snap near the flumes.