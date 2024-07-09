Levenmouth swimming pool forced to close for second time in two days

Levenmouth swimming pool has been forced to close for the second time in two days.

Operator Fife Sports and Leisure Trust announced the latest closure on Tuesday afternoon.

A post on Facebook said: “We are temporarily closing the pool due to unforeseen circumstances. We appreciate your understanding.

“We will aim to reopen at 7am on Wednesday July 10.”

The reason for the closure has not been confirmed.

It comes after the pool was forced to close on Monday due to “contamination”, with some swimming lessons and aqua zumba classes cancelled.

The pool reopened after that closure at 7pm on Monday.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has been approached for comment.