Driver reported after police and fire crews called to two-car crash in Rosyth

A driver is being reported to prosecutors after a two-car crash in Rosyth.

Emergency crews were called to Kings Road, near the railway station, after reports of a two-car crash on Sunday evening.

Photos shared on social media showed both cars badly damaged in the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Kings Road, Rosyth around 6.35pm on Sunday, July 14.

“Emergency services attended and three people were checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“One driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances also attended the incident.