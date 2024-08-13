Gordon Brown leads tributes as ‘formidable’ Fife Labour stalwart Eleanor Haggett dies age 76

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has paid tribute to Fife Labour activist Eleanor Haggett after her death aged 76.

A member of the party’s governing body, Ms Haggett was described as a “formidable” campaigner in tributes from friends and fellow party members.

A senior Fife Council employee, including a spell as lead officer for health and social care, Ms Haggett was also a long-serving trade unionist for Unison.

Mr Brown told The Courier: “Eleanor was involved at the heart of community life for many decades and fought hard for those in greatest need.

“She will be greatly missed.”

Local MP pays tribute

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie also paid tribute, describing Ms Haggett as “formidable”.

The newly elected Labour politician said: “Formidable, hard-working, caring and determined are just a few of the words I have heard to describe Eleanor from people I have spoken to.”

He added: “For decades, Eleanor campaigned for better rights, more power for workers and for better public services that looked after the most vulnerable people in society, working directly in both the health and housing services.

“Eleanor also served and helped to protect our country, serving as a Wren in the Royal Navy, a further example of her dedication to public.

“I am delighted that Eleanor lived to see a Labour MP in Dunfermline again and a Labour government that I know will deliver on the priorities closest to her heart and her beliefs.

“Eleanor will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her, by the Labour Party in Dunfermline and across the country, by the trade union movement and the hundreds of people she supported and helped across the years.

“My thoughts will be with Eleanor’s friends and family during this difficult time but I know they will be very proud of everything she accomplished during an incredible life.”

Tributes were also paid by local councillors Cara Hilton and Andrew Verrecchia.