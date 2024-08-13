Gordon Brown leads tributes as ‘formidable’ Fife Labour stalwart Eleanor Haggett dies age 76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Brown leads tributes as ‘formidable’ Fife Labour stalwart Eleanor Haggett dies age 76

The trade union activist from Dunfermline died on Monday, prompting tributes from the former prime minister as well as local MP Graeme Downie.

By Alasdair Clark
Eleanor Haggett with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has paid tribute to Fife Labour activist Eleanor Haggett after her death aged 76.

A member of the party’s governing body, Ms Haggett was described as a “formidable” campaigner in tributes from friends and fellow party members.

A senior Fife Council employee, including a spell as lead officer for health and social care, Ms Haggett was also a long-serving trade unionist for Unison.

Mr Brown told The Courier: “Eleanor was involved at the heart of community life for many decades and fought hard for those in greatest need.

“She will be greatly missed.”

Local MP pays tribute

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie also paid tribute, describing Ms Haggett as “formidable”.

The newly elected Labour politician said: “Formidable, hard-working, caring and determined are just a few of the words I have heard to describe Eleanor from people I have spoken to.”

Eleanor Haggett speaks about Scottish Labour’s conference. Image: Supplied.

He added: “For decades, Eleanor campaigned for better rights, more power for workers and for better public services that looked after the most vulnerable people in society, working directly in both the health and housing services.

“Eleanor also served and helped to protect our country, serving as a Wren in the Royal Navy, a further example of her dedication to public.

“I am delighted that Eleanor lived to see a Labour MP in Dunfermline again and a Labour government that I know will deliver on the priorities closest to her heart and her beliefs.

Labour MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Eleanor will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her, by the Labour Party in Dunfermline and across the country, by the trade union movement and the hundreds of people she supported and helped across the years.

“My thoughts will be with Eleanor’s friends and family during this difficult time but I know they will be very proud of everything she accomplished during an incredible life.”

Tributes were also paid by local councillors Cara Hilton and Andrew Verrecchia.

