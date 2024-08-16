Fife Love Island star Shannon Singh’s car targeted by racist graffiti

Fife influencer Shannon Singh says she has had racist graffiti scrawled over her car.

The Love Island star, who is from Glenrothes, took to Instagram to show the damage to her vehicle – which had been keyed with a “racist slur”.

On her Instagram story she said: “Got my car all keyed with racist slur and now it’s finally fixed.

“Thank you SJH Bodyworks.”

Fifer Shannon Singh’s car targeted by racist graffiti

SJH is a Glenrothes-based repair firm.

A spokesperson for the company told The Courier that they see this type of incident “more regularly than you imagine”.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly this is the world we live in.

“People dislike others’ success in life and get frustrated on the matter.

“We see it more regularly than you imagine.

“In this case Shannon was the target of racial graffiti on her vehicle.

“She contacted us in extreme distress on the matter.

“She was ecstatic to have this derogatory phrase removed. We at SJH Bodyworks wish her all the best.”

Shannon appeared on ITV2 show Love Island in 2021 when she was eliminated just one day in.

The Fifer uses her social media platform to advocate for female empowerment.

She has also modelled for brands including Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal.

She was named one of the top social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as part of a list compiled by The Courier.