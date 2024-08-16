Fife Love Island star Shannon Singh’s car targeted by racist graffiti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Love Island star Shannon Singh’s car targeted by racist graffiti

The incident left the Glenrothes-based model and influencer in "extreme distress".

By Chloe Burrell
Fife influencer Shannon Singh.
She posted a picture of her damaged vehicle on Instagram. Image: Shannon Singh/Instagram

Fife influencer Shannon Singh says she has had racist graffiti scrawled over her car.

The Love Island star, who is from Glenrothes, took to Instagram to show the damage to her vehicle – which had been keyed with a “racist slur”.

On her Instagram story she said: “Got my car all keyed with racist slur and now it’s finally fixed.

“Thank you SJH Bodyworks.”

Fifer Shannon Singh’s car targeted by racist graffiti

SJH is a Glenrothes-based repair firm.

A spokesperson for the company told The Courier that they see this type of incident “more regularly than you imagine”.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly this is the world we live in.

“People dislike others’ success in life and get frustrated on the matter.

“We see it more regularly than you imagine.

“In this case Shannon was the target of racial graffiti on her vehicle.

The racist graffiti on Shannon Singh's car.
The racist graffiti on the car. Image: Shannon Singh/Instagram

“She contacted us in extreme distress on the matter.

“She was ecstatic to have this derogatory phrase removed. We at SJH Bodyworks wish her all the best.”

Shannon appeared on ITV2 show Love Island in 2021 when she was eliminated just one day in.

Shannon Singh.
Shannon Singh appeared on Love Island on 2021. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

The Fifer uses her social media platform to advocate for female empowerment.

She has also modelled for brands including Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal.

She was named one of the top social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as part of a list compiled by The Courier.

Conversation