UK’s first rainbow bridge pet memorial set to be unveiled in Fife

A rainbow bridge bereavement memorial that is thought to be the first in the UK is set to be unveiled in Fife.

The idea originates from America where Rainbow Bridge in Lake Lure, North Carolina has become a shrine for owners to come and remember their beloved canines.

In Fife, the rainbow bridge will span Blair Burn in Comrie as part of a new mile of rural pathway created by West Fife Woodland Group volunteers.

Volunteers created the focal point while uncovering the old train track from Comrie pit.

Comrie’s rainbow bridge a place for owners remember their beloved dogs

Ronnie Collins, the group’s vice chairman, said the new path and bridge will be a place to remember their animals, lay flowers, or scatter ashes.

“It’s proved hugely popular in America and has become a real go-to place for the local community so we thought of recreating something similar for our latest stretch of pathway,” Ronnie explained.

“A mile-long stretch of cinder track has been uncovered, creating a perfect woodland path.

“The bridge also replaces the original one over the burn which was dismantled after the pit closed in 1986.

“We’ve made benches and a plinth where owners can attach a small plaque with their dog’s name.

“We have many dog owners who enjoy walking along the miles of paths we’ve created over the years.

“So we wanted something different for them to visit while enjoying the West Fife countryside.”

Rainbow Bridge is a new addition to over 20 miles of woodland walks network

Ronnie hopes the bridge, which has been constructed entirely by volunteers thanks to £22,000 from Fife Council’s community recovery fund and local fundraising, will be adopted by the local community.

“In America, owners have tied dog leads to the bridge,” said Ronnie.

“It will be interesting to see how the public adopts our new rainbow bridge.

“We’ve already had several brass memorial plaques attached to the plinth by owners.

“It’s not formally open yet so we hope that’s a sign of how popular it will become.”

The new stretch of path opens on Saturday, and there are plans to add disabled access.

In the past 15 years the group, comprised of around two dozen volunteers, has created more than 20 miles of rural and woodland walks across the region.

Scatter ashes, lay flowers or add a memorial plaque

The vast network connecting Oakley, Blairhall, Bogside and Comrie is hugely popular with ramblers, dog walkers and locals.

And it’s an ever-expanding network with a further 10 miles of pathways either under construction or planned.

The rainbow bridge and walk can be accessed via steps at the car park of the White Gates pub in Comrie.

An opening ceremony conducted by West Fife Woodlands Group will take place on Saturday at noon.