UK’s first rainbow bridge pet memorial set to be unveiled in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

UK’s first rainbow bridge pet memorial set to be unveiled in Fife

The bridge will replace the original that was dismantled more than 30 years ago.

By Neil Henderson
West Fife Woodland Group at the Rainbow Bridge pet memorial in Comrie.
West Fife Woodland Group at the rainbow bridge pet memorial in Comrie. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

A rainbow bridge bereavement memorial that is thought to be the first in the UK is set to be unveiled in Fife.

The idea originates from America where Rainbow Bridge in Lake Lure, North Carolina has become a shrine for owners to come and remember their beloved canines.

In Fife, the rainbow bridge will span Blair Burn in Comrie as part of a new mile of rural pathway created by West Fife Woodland Group volunteers.

Volunteers created the focal point while uncovering the old train track from Comrie pit.

Comrie’s rainbow bridge a place for owners  remember their beloved dogs

Ronnie Collins, the group’s vice chairman, said the new path and bridge will be a place to remember their animals, lay flowers, or scatter ashes.

“It’s proved hugely popular in America and has become a real go-to place for the local community so we thought of recreating something similar for our latest stretch of pathway,” Ronnie explained.

Ronnie Collins from West Fife Woodland Group with some of the dog memorial plaques already added.
Ronnie Collins from West Fife Woodland Group with the dog memorial plaques already added. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson

“A mile-long stretch of cinder track has been uncovered, creating a perfect woodland path.

“The bridge also replaces the original one over the burn which was dismantled after the pit closed in 1986.

“We’ve made benches and a plinth where owners can attach a small plaque with their dog’s name.

“We have many dog owners who enjoy walking along the miles of paths we’ve created over the years.

“So we wanted something different for them to visit while enjoying the West Fife countryside.”

Rainbow Bridge is a new addition to over 20 miles of woodland walks network

Ronnie hopes the bridge, which has been constructed entirely by volunteers thanks to £22,000 from Fife Council’s community recovery fund and local fundraising, will be adopted by the local community.

“In America, owners have tied dog leads to the bridge,” said Ronnie.

Some of the memorial plaques already added at the Rainbow Bridge.
Memorial plaques on the rainbow bridge. Image: David Wardle/ DC Thomson

“It will be interesting to see how the public adopts our new rainbow bridge.

“We’ve already had several brass memorial plaques attached to the plinth by owners.

“It’s not formally open yet so we hope that’s a sign of how popular it will become.”

The new stretch of path opens on Saturday, and there are plans to add disabled access.

In the past 15 years the group, comprised of around two dozen volunteers, has created more than 20 miles of rural and woodland walks across the region.

Scatter ashes, lay flowers or add a memorial plaque

The vast network connecting Oakley, Blairhall, Bogside and Comrie is hugely popular with ramblers, dog walkers and locals.

And it’s an ever-expanding network with a further 10 miles of pathways either under construction or planned.

The rainbow bridge and walk can be accessed via steps at the car park of the White Gates pub in Comrie.

An opening ceremony conducted by West Fife Woodlands Group will take place on Saturday at noon.

More from Fife

Scotland drugs deaths
Spike in Dundee and Fife drugs deaths as city remains among worst in Europe
3
Red traffic light
Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash
A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft, flying out of RAF Brize Norton on Saturday May 6, 2023.
Route revealed of RAF transporter spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife
5
a chihuahua with a little yellow builder's hat on, as someone holds its rosette
Best pictures as Larick Centre in Tayport hosts novelty dog show
Mohammed Akram
Killer rapist from Fife, released from sexual harm order to strike again, receives life…
Councillor Rosemary Liewald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife councillor, 64, 'could have been killed' in attack by off-road biker
8
Jason-Lee Jack
Police bite thug misses court sentencing due to Fife family wedding hangover
Caithness Place in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Man, 43, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy 'robbery'
Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch. Image: Rachel Gillies
Fife hotel named best in world for weddings for record-breaking 5th year
Stacy Lewis.
Women's Open golf at St Andrews: Full details including road closures, weather and entertainment
2

Conversation