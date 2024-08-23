Man taken to hospital after car ‘overturns’ in Wormit crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a car reportedly overturned in a crash in Wormit.

Emergency services were called to Hillpark Road in the Fife town just after noon on Friday.

The car appeared to have overturned onto a grass verge.

One woman who passed the scene just after 2pm said: “Police were parked at the bottom of the road and there was a recovery truck.

“The car was pretty banged up and covered in vegetation on one side.

“It looks like the car has gone up the embankment and then flipped.

“I hope those who were in the car are OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Hillpark Road in Wormit around 12.10pm on Friday.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

It comes after a caravan overturned on the M90 near Rosyth on Friday afternoon.