Fife Great pictures as thousands turn out for Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty More than 130 men and women took part in this year's gruelling contest. Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender September 1 2024, 12:02pm September 1 2024, 12:02pm Share Great pictures as thousands turn out for Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5072169/kelty-coal-race-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of people lined the streets of Kelty for the 25th annual Scottish Coal Carrying Championships on Saturday. A record number of entries for the gruelling competition ensured an entertaining afternoon. One of just two coal races in the world, the event sees men heft a 50kg bag of coal over a one-kilometer uphill course. Women carry 25kg bags, with smaller ones for child competitors. The course includes a section known as Hell Hill and many don’t complete it. A wife-carrying race was included this year for the second time. And other entertainment included a parade, funfair rides and an evening concert. Our photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson was in Kelty to capture the coal race fun. The Soapbox Challenge with the cubs representatives from 77th Fife (Kelty) Scout Group. Crowds enjoying watching the mascot race. The mascot race bringing joy to the crowds. Laughs and smiles at the end of the women’s event. Leanne Burnett catches her breath. Celebrating at the end of the women’s event. Exhausted after the women’s event. All smiles from Lisa Cameron. Fun costumes in the mascot race. Ryan Copleston in Men’s race. Dean Jarvis (2nd in the Over50 category) Winner Wallace Nelson Men’s race. Bands performing during the Coal Parade. Dance Dynamic’s Shannon Crombie (Mario) Music during the Coal Parade. Scenes from The Coal Parade. Dance Dynamic walking through the The Coal Parade. Jimmy Jack (from Lochgelly) Carolyn Robertson (first in the Over50 category) Caroline Lech in the women’s race. Winner of the women’s race Claire Eddie. Waves and smiles from The Coal Parade. Winner Ali Bould of the Secondary Age Boys race (aged 13) from Burntisland. Primary Age Girls race. Primary Age Boys race.
