Great pictures as thousands turn out for Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty

Thousands of people lined the streets of Kelty for the 25th annual Scottish Coal Carrying Championships on Saturday.

A record number of entries for the gruelling competition ensured an entertaining afternoon.

One of just two coal races in the world, the event sees men heft a 50kg bag of coal over a one-kilometer uphill course.

Women carry 25kg bags, with smaller ones for child competitors.

The course includes a section known as Hell Hill and many don’t complete it.

A wife-carrying race was included this year for the second time.

And other entertainment included a parade, funfair rides and an evening concert.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson was in Kelty to capture the coal race fun.