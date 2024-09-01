Great pictures as thousands turn out for Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Great pictures as thousands turn out for Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty

More than 130 men and women took part in this year's gruelling contest.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in Kelty. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Thousands of people lined the streets of Kelty for the 25th annual Scottish Coal Carrying Championships on Saturday.

A record number of entries for the gruelling competition ensured an entertaining afternoon.

One of just two coal races in the world, the event sees men heft a 50kg bag of coal over a one-kilometer uphill course.

Women carry 25kg bags, with smaller ones for child competitors.

The course includes a section known as Hell Hill and many don’t complete it.

A wife-carrying race was included this year for the second time.

And other entertainment included a parade, funfair rides and an evening concert.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson was in Kelty to capture the coal race fun.

The Soapbox Challenge with the cubs representatives from 77th Fife (Kelty) Scout Group.
Crowds enjoying watching the mascot race.
The mascot race bringing joy to the crowds. 
Laughs and smiles at the end of the women’s event.
Leanne Burnett catches her breath.
Celebrating at the end of the women’s event.
Exhausted after the women’s event.
All smiles from Lisa Cameron.
Fun costumes in the mascot race.
Ryan Copleston in Men’s race.
Dean Jarvis (2nd in the Over50 category)
Winner Wallace Nelson Men’s race.
Bands performing during the Coal Parade.
Dance Dynamic’s Shannon Crombie (Mario)
Music during the Coal Parade.
Scenes from The Coal Parade.
Dance Dynamic walking through the The Coal Parade.
Jimmy Jack (from Lochgelly)
Carolyn Robertson (first in the Over50 category)
Caroline Lech in the women’s race.
Winner of the women’s race Claire Eddie.
Waves and smiles from The Coal Parade.
Winner Ali Bould of the Secondary Age Boys race (aged 13) from Burntisland.
Primary Age Girls race.
Primary Age Boys race.

Conversation