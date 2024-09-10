Lifeline Fife autism charity appeals for help amid closure fears

A Fife autism charity that supports 3,500 families faces a race against time to keep its home.

Autism Rocks has leased Buckhaven Parish Church hall for the last eight years, offering activities and assistance to people with autism and their loved ones.

However, the Church of Scotland has now announced it is selling the building.

And Liza Quinn, who runs the organisation, hopes to raise enough cash to buy and repair it to allow the service to continue.

“We’re a multi award-winning charity and we’re at risk of losing what we’ve built up,” she said.

“It terrifies me to even think about it because there’s nowhere else we can go.

“It’s got to stay but we need help with finance, manpower and materials.”

£150k of repairs needed on top of purchase price

The church, on the corner of Church Street and Randolph Street, is valued at £115,000.

Liza says the Scottish Land Fund would supply 80% of the total if an application is successful, leaving £23,000 to find.

However, the building requires an estimated £150,000 of repairs, with the roof, heating, flooring and toilets all in need of attention.

“The church has been closed for worship for a few years now,” says Liza.

“We were quoted £80,000 for the roof alone:

Autism Rocks has looked into finding new premises but there is nothing suitable available.

And even if there were, Liza fears the effect a move would have on people who rely on its services.

“People with autism struggle with transitioning,” she says.

“Even moving from one room to another can sometimes be horrific.”

‘What we do matters to so many people’

Autism Rocks is the only charity of its type in Fife and receives referrals from NHS Fife and social workers.

It welcomes youngsters from the age of two, as well as adults, and has a sensory garden, a weekly family day and various groups

“We provide a safe space where people aren’t going to stare and make comments about behaviour,” says Liza.

“When they come to Autism Rocks they can be who they are and not what society expects them to be.

“That’s why what we do matters so much to so many people. We need as much public support as we can.”

How to help Autism Rocks

If the Fife autism charity’s purchase is successful, it plans to extend its own premises to include the church’s ground floor.

It would then lease the four upper rooms to other organisations.

“We’ve kept the place up and running and in good condition and we’ve never once approached a business or organisation for money,” says Liza.

“But I’m asking now. I’m putting my pride aside because we need help.”

Anyone who can provide either monetary or practical help can contact Liza on 07825 869 511 or email autismrocksfife@outlook.com