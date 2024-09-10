Lifeline Fife autism charity appeals for help amid closure fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifeline Fife autism charity appeals for help amid closure fears

Autism Rocks supports 3,500 families but has been told the church it leases is being sold.

By Claire Warrender
Liza Quinn of Autism Rocks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Liza Quinn of Autism Rocks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife autism charity that supports 3,500 families faces a race against time to keep its home.

Autism Rocks has leased Buckhaven Parish Church hall for the last eight years, offering activities and assistance to people with autism and their loved ones.

Autism Rocks is based at Buckhaven Parish Church, which is being put up for sale
Buckhaven Parish Church is being put up for sale. Image: Supplied.

However, the Church of Scotland has now announced it is selling the building.

And Liza Quinn, who runs the organisation, hopes to raise enough cash to buy and repair it to allow the service to continue.

“We’re a multi award-winning charity and we’re at risk of losing what we’ve built up,” she said.

“It terrifies me to even think about it because there’s nowhere else we can go.

“It’s got to stay but we need help with finance, manpower and materials.”

£150k of repairs needed on top of purchase price

The church, on the corner of Church Street and Randolph Street, is valued at £115,000.

Liza says the Scottish Land Fund would supply 80% of the total if an application is successful, leaving £23,000 to find.

However, the building requires an estimated £150,000 of repairs, with the roof, heating, flooring and toilets all in need of attention.

Liza in the sensory garden at the Fife autism charity premises in Buckhaven. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“The church has been closed for worship for a few years now,” says Liza.

“We were quoted £80,000 for the roof alone:

Autism Rocks has looked into finding new premises but there is nothing suitable available.

And even if there were, Liza fears the effect a move would have on people who rely on its services.

“People with autism struggle with transitioning,” she says.

“Even moving from one room to another can sometimes be horrific.”

‘What we do matters to so many people’

Autism Rocks is the only charity of its type in Fife and receives referrals from NHS Fife and social workers.

It welcomes youngsters from the age of two, as well as adults, and has a sensory garden, a weekly family day and various groups

The Autism Rocks charity premises in Fife offers a safe space
The Autism Rocks charity premises in Fife offers a safe space. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

“We provide a safe space where people aren’t going to stare and make comments about behaviour,” says Liza.

“When they come to Autism Rocks they can be who they are and not what society expects them to be.

“That’s why what we do matters so much to so many people. We need as much public support as we can.”

How to help Autism Rocks

If the Fife autism charity’s purchase is successful, it plans to extend its own premises to include the church’s ground floor.

It would then lease the four upper rooms to other organisations.

“We’ve kept the place up and running and in good condition and we’ve never once approached a business or organisation for money,” says Liza.

“But I’m asking now. I’m putting my pride aside because we need help.”

Anyone who can provide either monetary or practical help can contact Liza on 07825 869 511 or email autismrocksfife@outlook.com

